BWW's On This Day - August 8, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Terms of My Surrender
Jesus Christ Superstar
Company
13 the Musical
Frozen
Come Light My Cigarette
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
Burn All Night
Darling Grenadine
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
Prince of Broadway
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Growing Up Gonzales
Committee... (A New Musical)
Jerry's Girls
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Newsies
Disco Pigs
Afterglow
Yank!
The Government Inspector
Actually
A Parallelogram
On Your Feet
A Legendary Romance
Bat Out of Hell
13 the Musical
Dear Jane
Napoli, Brooklyn
Marvin's Room
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Actually
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/9/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/11/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Adventures of Pinocchio
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/19/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 8/20/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
Wednesday August 9, 2017:
THE FIX: IN CONCERT at 54 Below
Thursday August 10, 2017:
Tony Sheldon & More Sing the Songs of Sam Willmott at 54 Below
Friday August 11, 2017:
Janet Metz Plays the Narrator in 'JOSEPH' at NewArts
Sunday August 13, 2017:
Sutton Foster Signs on for 'Broadway @ Town Hall' Series in P-Town
Monday August 14, 2017:
'MARGARITAVILLE' and More Set for Broadway In Chicago's 2017 Summer Concert
Monday August 14, 2017:
Billy Porter Brings Evening of Songs and Stories to Bay Street
COMING UP: