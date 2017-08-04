BWW's On This Day - August 4, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Newsies
Actually
The Terms of My Surrender
Jesus Christ Superstar
Company
13 the Musical
Frozen
Come Light My Cigarette
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
Burn All Night
Darling Grenadine
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
Prince of Broadway
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
A Tale of Two Cities
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Really Rosie
Taking Steps
Dessert
Oliver Twist
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Cabaret
Indecent
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Committee... (A New Musical)
Growing Up Gonzales
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Jerry's Girls
Newsies
Disco Pigs
Yank!
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Jerry's Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/9/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/11/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
CLOSING SOON:
A Chorus Line
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 0)
closing 8/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
(US Tour - 2016)
closing 8/6/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/19/17
