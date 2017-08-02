BWW's On This Day - August 2, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Really Rosie
A Legendary Romance
Jerry's Girls
Newsies
Actually
The Terms of My Surrender
Jesus Christ Superstar
Company
13 the Musical
Frozen
Come Light My Cigarette
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
Burn All Night
Darling Grenadine
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
Prince of Broadway
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Small Mouth Sounds
The Girls
A Chorus Line
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Taking Steps
Oliver Twist
Dessert
Really Rosie
A Tale of Two Cities
Cabaret
Indecent
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Committee... (A New Musical)
Growing Up Gonzales
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Jerry's Girls
Newsies
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Evita
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/9/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/11/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
CLOSING SOON:
Science Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/4/17
(West End - 0)
closing 8/5/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(US Tour - 2016)
closing 8/6/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/13/17
COMING UP: