BWW's On This Day - August 1, 2017

Aug. 1, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Gangsta Granny
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/1/17

Evita
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/2/17

Really Rosie
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/2/17

A Legendary Romance
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/3/17

Jerry's Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17

Newsies
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17

Actually
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/9/17

The Terms of My Surrender
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/10/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/11/17

Company
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/13/17

13 the Musical
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17

Frozen
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17

Come Light My Cigarette
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17

For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

Burn All Night
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

Darling Grenadine
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17

Prince of Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17

The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Science Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/3/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/3/17

A Chorus Line
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/4/17

Taking Steps
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

Oliver Twist
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

Dessert
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

Really Rosie
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

A Tale of Two Cities
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
(West End - 0)
closing 8/5/17

Indecent
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/6/17

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17

Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/6/17

Cabaret
(US Tour - 2016)
closing 8/6/17

The Adventures of Pinocchio
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/10/17

Growing Up Gonzales
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/17

Committee... (A New Musical)
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/12/17

A Midsummer Night's Dream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17

Jerry's Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/13/17

Newsies
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/13/17

COMING UP:

Wednesday August 2, 2017:
DVR Alert: Darren Criss Performs on NBC's TODAY
Wednesday August 2, 2017:
RAGTIME at Ogunquit Playhouse
Wednesday August 2, 2017:
REALLY ROSIE Begins at Encores! Off-Center
Thursday August 3, 2017:
CABARET Bows at Serenbe Playhouse
Thursday August 3, 2017:
CURVY WIDOW, Starring Nancy Opel, Opens Off-Broadway
Thursday August 3, 2017:
CURVY WIDOW, Starring Nancy Opel, Opens Off-Broadway
Thursday August 3, 2017:
DVR Alert: THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER's Michael Moore Visits THE VIEW on ABC Today
Thursday August 3, 2017:
Joey Taranto Leads 'GEORGIA MCBRIDE' at Dorset Theatre Festival
Thursday August 3, 2017:
Serenbe Playhouse Presents CABARET
Thursday August 3, 2017:
Tony Nominee Emily Skeggs Set for THE APPLE BOYS at Dixon Place
Saturday August 5, 2017:
Broadway Rafiki Kicks Off THE LION KING SING-ALONG in L.A.
Saturday August 5, 2017:
D'Abruzzo, Pedi and Umoh Star in JERRY'S GIRLS at York Theatre Company
Saturday August 5, 2017:
DVR Alert: HELLO DOLLY's Bette Midler Visits NBC's TODAY
Sunday August 6, 2017:
Brian Stokes Mitchell Makes Provincetown Debut
Sunday August 6, 2017:
Cast of BANDSTAND Gets Nostalgic at Feinstein's/54 Below
Sunday August 6, 2017:
MISS SAIGON Stars Sing for NAAP at The Green Room 42
Monday August 7, 2017:
KINKY BOOTS' Billy Porter & More Come Together to Support Eric L. Summers

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


