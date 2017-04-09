BWW's On This Day - April 9, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Angels in America
Aladdin
Oslo
The Altruists
Samara
Groundhog Day
Indecent
Rebel in the Soul
The Little Foxes
Junkyard
Hello, Dolly!
The Secret Garden
Broad Comedy
In the Boom Boom Room
Paul Auster's City of Glass
Her Portmanteau
Sojourners
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Chemsex Monologues
Sousatzka
Drunkle Vanya
Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Cirque du Soleil Paramour
The Twits
Ring Twice for Miranda
White Guy on the Bus
Posh
The Altruists
The Girls
The Hairy Ape
Broad Comedy
Filthy Business
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Figaro! (90210)
Sunday in the Park with George
Shear Madness
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Profane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Outer Space
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Toronto - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
Monday April 10, 2017:
Nellie McKay's A GIRL NAMED BILL Arrives at LPR
Tuesday April 11, 2017:
Daniel Breaker Joins Chicago's HAMILTON as 'Aaron Burr'
Tuesday April 11, 2017:
Jens Bang-Rasmussen Makes New York Recital Debut 4/11
Tuesday April 11, 2017:
Norm Lewis Joins Immersive SWEENEY TODD in Title Role
Tuesday April 11, 2017:
Spector & Barrett Bring LOOK AT IT MY WAY to Feinstein's/54 Below
Friday April 14, 2017:
Cream of the Crop Featured on Porter's 'RICHARD RODGERS' Album
Friday April 14, 2017:
DVR Alert: Josh Groban & Cast of 'THE GREAT COMET' Performs on GMA Today
Friday April 14, 2017:
Tituss Burgess, Julie Andrews & More ft. On JULIE'S GREENROOM Soundtrack, Out Digitally Today
Saturday April 15, 2017:
Blickenstaff & Hunton Reprise Roles When FREAKY FRIDAY Hits Cleveland
Saturday April 15, 2017:
Mach, Morton, Remy & Weiss Belt Beyonce & Bruno Mars in D.C.
