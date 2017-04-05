BWW's On This Day - April 5, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Gently Down the Stream
The Twits
In and Of Itself
War Paint
Whisper House
Carousel
Figaro! (90210)
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Profane
Angels in America
Aladdin
Oslo
The Altruists
Samara
Groundhog Day
Indecent
Rebel in the Soul
Seventeen
The Chemsex Monologues
The Outer Space
Sousatzka
Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Drunkle Vanya
White Guy on the Bus
The Twits
Cirque du Soleil Paramour
Ring Twice for Miranda
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Hairy Ape
The Altruists
Filthy Business
The Girls
Posh
Broad Comedy
Shear Madness
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Present Laughter
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Toronto - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Gently Down the Stream
The Twits
In and Of Itself
War Paint
Whisper House
Carousel
Figaro! (90210)
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Profane
Angels in America
Aladdin
Oslo
The Altruists
Samara
Groundhog Day
Indecent
Rebel in the Soul
Seventeen
The Chemsex Monologues
The Outer Space
Sousatzka
Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Drunkle Vanya
White Guy on the Bus
The Twits
Cirque du Soleil Paramour
Ring Twice for Miranda
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Hairy Ape
The Altruists
Filthy Business
The Girls
Posh
Broad Comedy
Shear Madness
COMING UP: