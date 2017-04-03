BWW's On This Day - April 3, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 3 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Philanthropist
42nd Street
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Daniel's Husband
The Antipodes
Present Laughter
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Gently Down the Stream
The Twits
In and Of Itself
War Paint
Whisper House
Carousel
Figaro! (90210)
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Profane
Angels in America
Aladdin
Seventeen
The Chemsex Monologues
Sousatzka
The Outer Space
Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Drunkle Vanya
Ring Twice for Miranda
The Twits
White Guy on the Bus
Cirque du Soleil Paramour
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Filthy Business
The Girls
Posh
The Hairy Ape
Figaro! (90210)
The Emperor Jones
Sunday in the Park with George
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Amelie
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
CLOSING SOON:
Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Toronto - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
COMING UP: