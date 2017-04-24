BWW's On This Day - April 24, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Twelfth Night
Pretty to the Bone
Six Degrees of Separation
Alice's Adventures Underground
Cat (The Play!!!)
Bandstand
All Our Children
A Doll's House, Part 2
The Dreyfus Affair
Babes in Toyland
The Treatment
Nivelli's War
Baghdaddy
Brodsky/Barshnikov
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Pacific Overtures
Marry Harry
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Cat (The Play!!!)
Her Opponent
Babes in Toyland
Daniel's Husband
Latin History for Morons
The Glass Menagerie
The Life
Travesties
Love in Idleness
If I Forget
Junkyard
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
The Secret Garden
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
Brodsky/Barshnikov
In the Boom Boom Room
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Anastasia
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/6/17
CLOSING SOON:
Pretty to the Bone
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 4/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
