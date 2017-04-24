BWW's On This Day - April 24, 2017

Apr. 24, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Anastasia
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17

Pretty to the Bone
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17

Six Degrees of Separation
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17

Alice's Adventures Underground
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17

Cat (The Play!!!)
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17

Bandstand
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17

All Our Children
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/26/17

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17

The Dreyfus Affair
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17

Babes in Toyland
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17

The Treatment
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/28/17

Nivelli's War
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/28/17

Baghdaddy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/1/17

Brodsky/Barshnikov
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17

The Ferryman (Royal Court)
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17

Pacific Overtures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17

Marry Harry
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17

Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/6/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Pretty to the Bone
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/24/17

Cat (The Play!!!)
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/26/17

Her Opponent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17

Babes in Toyland
(New York - 2017)
closing 4/27/17

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17

Latin History for Morons
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17

The Glass Menagerie
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

The Life
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

Travesties
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

Love in Idleness
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17

Junkyard
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/30/17

Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17

The Secret Garden
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

Brodsky/Barshnikov
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

In the Boom Boom Room
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday April 25, 2017:
Aduba, Jackson & Cravalho Headline Opening Act's A NIGHT OF YES! Benefit
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Performs on 'Today'
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
DVR Alert: Lea Michele, Andrea Martin Visit 'Watch What Happens' Tonight
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
NUNSENSE: THE TV SERIES Premieres
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
Opening Act Hosts Starry 11th Annual Benefit Play Reading at New World Stages
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
Stephen Sondheim Honored at PEN America's Literary Gala
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
THE ENCOUNTER Heads to San Francisco
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
We're All Connected! SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Opens Tonight
Wednesday April 26, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's ANASTASIA Performs on NBC's TODAY
Thursday April 27, 2017:
Bening, Kaye, Umphress, Wolfe and More Slated for A.C.T. Gala
Thursday April 27, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's GROUNDHOG DAY Performs on NBC's TODAY
Thursday April 27, 2017:
DVR Alert: SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Stars Visit 'Watch What Happens' Tonight
Thursday April 27, 2017:
John Lithgow Receives 2017 Harvard Arts Medal
Thursday April 27, 2017:
MasterVoices Presents Star-Studded BABES IN TOYLAND
Thursday April 27, 2017:
MasterVoices Presents Starry BABES IN TOYLAND Concert
Thursday April 27, 2017:
Max von Essen Leads ERC's THE DREYFUS AFFAIR at BAM
Thursday April 27, 2017:
Max von Essen Stars in THE DREYFUS AFFAIR at BAM
Thursday April 27, 2017:
O'Hara, Irwin, Worsham & Fitzgerald to Headline BABES IN TOYLAND
Thursday April 27, 2017:
York, Warren, Gotay and More Perform at MMC's 2017 Benefit
Friday April 28, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Performs on 'Today'
Friday April 28, 2017:
FRIENDS Musical Parody Is THERE FOR YOU' at 54 Below


