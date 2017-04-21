BWW's On This Day - April 21, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Paul Auster's City of Glass
Her Portmanteau
Sojourners
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Anastasia
Twelfth Night
Pretty to the Bone
Six Degrees of Separation
Alice's Adventures Underground
Cat (The Play!!!)
Bandstand
A Doll's House, Part 2
The Dreyfus Affair
Babes in Toyland
The Treatment
Nivelli's War
Baghdaddy
Brodsky/Barshnikov
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Hairy Ape
Broad Comedy
Posh
Filthy Business
The Girls
Figaro! (90210)
Sunday in the Park with George
Shear Madness
Not That Jewish
Significant Other
Pretty to the Bone
Cat (The Play!!!)
Her Opponent
Babes in Toyland
Daniel's Husband
Latin History for Morons
Love in Idleness
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
In the Boom Boom Room
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Altruists
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 4/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
