BWW's On This Day - April 19, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Junkyard
Hello, Dolly!
The Secret Garden
Broad Comedy
In the Boom Boom Room
Paul Auster's City of Glass
Her Portmanteau
Sojourners
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Anastasia
Twelfth Night
Six Degrees of Separation
Alice's Adventures Underground
Cat (The Play!!!)
Bandstand
A Doll's House, Part 2
The Dreyfus Affair
Babes in Toyland
The Hairy Ape
Broad Comedy
The Girls
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Altruists
Posh
Sunday in the Park with George
Shear Madness
Significant Other
Figaro! (90210)
Cat (The Play!!!)
Her Opponent
Babes in Toyland
Daniel's Husband
Latin History for Morons
The Glass Menagerie
Travesties
Love in Idleness
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Little Foxes
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
CLOSING SOON:
Filthy Business
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 4/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Junkyard
Hello, Dolly!
The Secret Garden
Broad Comedy
In the Boom Boom Room
Paul Auster's City of Glass
Her Portmanteau
Sojourners
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Anastasia
Twelfth Night
Six Degrees of Separation
Alice's Adventures Underground
Cat (The Play!!!)
Bandstand
A Doll's House, Part 2
The Dreyfus Affair
Babes in Toyland
The Hairy Ape
Broad Comedy
The Girls
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Altruists
Posh
Sunday in the Park with George
Shear Madness
Significant Other
Figaro! (90210)
Cat (The Play!!!)
Her Opponent
Babes in Toyland
Daniel's Husband
Latin History for Morons
The Glass Menagerie
Travesties
Love in Idleness
COMING UP: