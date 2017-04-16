BWW's On This Day - April 16, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Groundhog Day
Indecent
Rebel in the Soul
The Little Foxes
Junkyard
Hello, Dolly!
The Secret Garden
Broad Comedy
In the Boom Boom Room
Paul Auster's City of Glass
Her Portmanteau
Sojourners
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Anastasia
Twelfth Night
Six Degrees of Separation
Alice's Adventures Underground
Bandstand
White Guy on the Bus
The Twits
Ring Twice for Miranda
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Girls
The Altruists
Posh
Filthy Business
The Hairy Ape
Broad Comedy
Sunday in the Park with George
Shear Madness
Significant Other
Figaro! (90210)
Her Opponent
Latin History for Morons
Daniel's Husband
The Glass Menagerie
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Samara
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
CLOSING SOON:
Cirque du Soleil Paramour
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
