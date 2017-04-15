BWW's On This Day - April 15, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Groundhog Day
Indecent
Rebel in the Soul
The Little Foxes
Junkyard
Hello, Dolly!
The Secret Garden
Broad Comedy
In the Boom Boom Room
Paul Auster's City of Glass
Her Portmanteau
Sojourners
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Anastasia
Twelfth Night
Six Degrees of Separation
Alice's Adventures Underground
Bandstand
Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Ring Twice for Miranda
White Guy on the Bus
The Twits
Cirque du Soleil Paramour
The Hairy Ape
Filthy Business
Broad Comedy
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Girls
The Altruists
Posh
Sunday in the Park with George
Shear Madness
Significant Other
Figaro! (90210)
Her Opponent
Daniel's Husband
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Samara
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
CLOSING SOON:
Drunkle Vanya
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
COMING UP: