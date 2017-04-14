BWW's On This Day - April 14, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 14 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Samara
Groundhog Day
Indecent
Rebel in the Soul
The Little Foxes
Junkyard
Hello, Dolly!
The Secret Garden
Broad Comedy
In the Boom Boom Room
Paul Auster's City of Glass
Her Portmanteau
Sojourners
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Anastasia
Twelfth Night
Six Degrees of Separation
Alice's Adventures Underground
Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Cirque du Soleil Paramour
Ring Twice for Miranda
White Guy on the Bus
The Twits
Posh
Filthy Business
The Hairy Ape
Broad Comedy
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Girls
The Altruists
Figaro! (90210)
Sunday in the Park with George
Shear Madness
Significant Other
Her Opponent
Daniel's Husband
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Lucky One
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
CLOSING SOON:
Drunkle Vanya
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
