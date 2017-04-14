BWW's On This Day - April 14, 2017

Apr. 14, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 14 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Lucky One
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/14/17

Samara
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/16/17

Groundhog Day
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/17/17

Indecent
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17

Rebel in the Soul
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17

The Little Foxes
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/19/17

Junkyard
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/19/17

Hello, Dolly!
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17

The Secret Garden
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17

Broad Comedy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17

In the Boom Boom Room
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17

Paul Auster's City of Glass
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17

Her Portmanteau
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17

Sojourners
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17

Anastasia
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17

Six Degrees of Separation
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17

Alice's Adventures Underground
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Drunkle Vanya
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17

Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17

Cirque du Soleil Paramour
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17

Ring Twice for Miranda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17

White Guy on the Bus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17

The Twits
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17

Posh
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Filthy Business
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Hairy Ape
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Broad Comedy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Altruists
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Figaro! (90210)
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Shear Madness
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17

Significant Other
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Her Opponent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17

COMING UP:

Saturday April 15, 2017:
Blickenstaff & Hunton Reprise Roles When FREAKY FRIDAY Hits Cleveland
Saturday April 15, 2017:
Mach, Morton, Remy & Weiss Belt Beyonce & Bruno Mars in D.C.
Sunday April 16, 2017:
Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas & More Set for BEE GEES Musical Tribute on CBS Tonight
Monday April 17, 2017:
Two-Time Tony Award-Winner Helen Gallagher to Narrate 70, GIRLS, 70 Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below
Monday April 17, 2017:
Tuesday April 18, 2017:
Barry Manilow Joins 'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' at The Town Hall
Tuesday April 18, 2017:
Chita Rivera & More Sing Out in CONCERT FOR AMERICA at The Town Hall
Tuesday April 18, 2017:
Paula Vogel's INDECENT Opens on Broadway
Tuesday April 18, 2017:
Tuesday April 18, 2017:
PERFECT CRIME Becomes First Play in NYC to Hit 30-Year Milestone
Wednesday April 19, 2017:
Harmon, Paulus, Burstein & More to Pull Back the Curtain in 92Y Series
Wednesday April 19, 2017:
Miller & Neuwirth Announce 2017 Drama League Nominees
Wednesday April 19, 2017:
Stephen Sondheim Feted at NYFOS 2017 Gala at Carnegie Hall
Thursday April 20, 2017:
Jaygee Macapugay, Mark Bautista Lead HERE LIES LOVE at Seattle Rep
Thursday April 20, 2017:
Megan Mullally Brings NANCY & BETH to London
Friday April 21, 2017:
Ali Stroker, John Patrick Shanley Receive 2017 NYU Alumni Awards
Friday April 21, 2017:
Rachel York Goes Undercover with Utah Symphony for THE SPY WHO LOVED ME
Friday April 21, 2017:
Stars from LITTLE FOXES, PRESENT LAUGHTER Set for Sonnet Slam in Central Park


