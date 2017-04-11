BWW's On This Day - April 11, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Aladdin
Oslo
The Altruists
Samara
Groundhog Day
Indecent
Rebel in the Soul
The Little Foxes
Junkyard
Hello, Dolly!
The Secret Garden
Broad Comedy
In the Boom Boom Room
Paul Auster's City of Glass
Her Portmanteau
Sojourners
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Anastasia
Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
The Twits
Ring Twice for Miranda
Cirque du Soleil Paramour
White Guy on the Bus
The Altruists
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Hairy Ape
The Girls
Broad Comedy
Posh
Filthy Business
Sunday in the Park with George
Figaro! (90210)
Shear Madness
Significant Other
Her Opponent
Daniel's Husband
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Angels in America
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
CLOSING SOON:
Drunkle Vanya
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
COMING UP: