BWW's On This Day - April 11, 2017

Apr. 11, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Angels in America
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/11/17

Aladdin
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 4/11/17

Oslo
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17

The Altruists
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17

Samara
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/16/17

Groundhog Day
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/17/17

Indecent
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17

Rebel in the Soul
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17

The Little Foxes
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/19/17

Junkyard
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/19/17

Hello, Dolly!
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17

The Secret Garden
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17

Broad Comedy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17

In the Boom Boom Room
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17

Paul Auster's City of Glass
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17

Her Portmanteau
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17

Sojourners
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17

Anastasia
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Drunkle Vanya
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17

Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17

The Twits
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17

Ring Twice for Miranda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17

Cirque du Soleil Paramour
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17

White Guy on the Bus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17

The Altruists
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Hairy Ape
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Broad Comedy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Posh
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Filthy Business
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Figaro! (90210)
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Shear Madness
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17

Significant Other
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Her Opponent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17

COMING UP:

Thursday April 13, 2017:
Ciara Renee and More Set for This Week's BROADWAY SESSIONS
Friday April 14, 2017:
Cream of the Crop Featured on Porter's 'RICHARD RODGERS' Album
Friday April 14, 2017:
DVR Alert: Josh Groban & Cast of 'THE GREAT COMET' Performs on GMA Today
Friday April 14, 2017:
Tituss Burgess, Julie Andrews & More ft. On JULIE'S GREENROOM Soundtrack, Out Digitally Today
Saturday April 15, 2017:
Blickenstaff & Hunton Reprise Roles When FREAKY FRIDAY Hits Cleveland
Saturday April 15, 2017:
Mach, Morton, Remy & Weiss Belt Beyonce & Bruno Mars in D.C.
Monday April 17, 2017:
Two-Time Tony Award-Winner Helen Gallagher to Narrate 70, GIRLS, 70 Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below
Monday April 17, 2017:
Two-Time Tony Award-Winner Helen Gallagher to Narrate 70, GIRLS, 70 Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below
Tuesday April 18, 2017:
Barry Manilow Joins 'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' at The Town Hall
Tuesday April 18, 2017:
Chita Rivera & More Sing Out in CONCERT FOR AMERICA at The Town Hall
Tuesday April 18, 2017:
Paula Vogel's INDECENT Opens on Broadway
Tuesday April 18, 2017:
Paula Vogel's INDECENT Opens on Broadway
Tuesday April 18, 2017:
PERFECT CRIME Becomes First Play in NYC to Hit 30-Year Milestone


Related Articles

From This Author

