BWW's On This Day - April 10, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Aladdin
Oslo
The Altruists
Samara
Groundhog Day
Indecent
Rebel in the Soul
The Little Foxes
Junkyard
Hello, Dolly!
The Secret Garden
Broad Comedy
In the Boom Boom Room
Paul Auster's City of Glass
Her Portmanteau
Sojourners
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Anastasia
Drunkle Vanya
Ring Twice for Miranda
The Twits
Cirque du Soleil Paramour
White Guy on the Bus
Broad Comedy
The Girls
Posh
Filthy Business
The Altruists
The Hairy Ape
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Significant Other
Sunday in the Park with George
Figaro! (90210)
Shear Madness
Her Opponent
Daniel's Husband
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Angels in America
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
CLOSING SOON:
Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
