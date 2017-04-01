BWW's On This Day - April 1, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Vanity Fair
Amelie
The Philanthropist
42nd Street
The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
Daniel's Husband
The Antipodes
Present Laughter
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Gently Down the Stream
The Twits
In and Of Itself
War Paint
Whisper House
Carousel
Figaro! (90210)
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Profane
Enemy of the People
Who Would Be King
Speech and Debate
The Wild Party
On the Exhale
Murder on the Orient Express
Linda
My Brilliant Friend
C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert
Bull in a China Shop
The Light Years
Wakey, Wakey
Seventeen
Hamlet
Sousatzka
The Outer Space
The Chemsex Monologues
Drunkle Vanya
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Play That Goes Wrong
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/9/17
CLOSING SOON:
Sundown, Yellow Moon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(Toronto - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17
