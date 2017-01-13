BWW TV: Watch 'Rabbi' Patti LuPone Perform on Tonight's CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND!

Patti LuPone and Toval Feldshuh guest on tonight's episode of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND on The CW. Below, BWW has a sneak peek at the stars in their klezmer-themed musical number "Remember That We Suffered."

In the episode titled "Will Scarsdale Like Josh's Shayna Punim?", when Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) attends a family Bar Mitzvah and sees her Rabbi (guest star LuPone), she realizes she still has far to go on her search for happiness. The episode airs 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

Asked by the New York Times if she did any research on how to be a rabbi, LuPone explains, "No. It's a comedy. I don't think you need research when it's a comedy. You just need to make sure you're funny. The research is, how can I be funny?"

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND also stars Santino Fontana (FROZEN, Broadway's CINDERELLA) as Greg; Donna Lynne Champlin ("The Good Wife") as Paula; Vincent Rodriguez III ("Hostages") as Josh; Pete Gardner ("Project X") as Darryl; and Vella Lovell as Heather ("Three Dates").

Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW

