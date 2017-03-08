BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Ethan Lipton's THE OUTER SPACE at the Public Theater

Mar. 8, 2017  

The Public Theater presents the world premiere of Ethan Lipton's The Outer Space, directed by Leigh Silverman. THE OUTER SPACE has been extended one week through Sunday, April 9, with an official press opening tonight, March 8 in Joe's Pub at The Public. The Outer Space features music composed and performed by Ethan Lipton, Vito Dieterle, Eben Levy, and Ian M. Riggs.

This season, Ethan Lipton (No Place to Go, Tumacho) returns to The Public with a new adventure in bittersweet and hilariously off-kilter storytelling. With music composed and performed by Ethan Lipton, Vito Dieterle, Eben Levy and Ian Riggs, The Outer Space follows two human beings who buy an old spaceship, leaving the noise, pollution and overpriced rents of Earth for the vast beauty and treacherous terrain of the final frontier. But can they survive the mission? Leigh Silverman (No Place to Go, Well, Violet) directs this out-of-this-world musical about the impossible quest to create a sustainable life.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

