BWW TV: The Year that Was- Relive the Plays of 2016!

It has been an epic year for Broadway, with a whopping 17 plays having opened in 2016. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great. Check out our 2016 wrap up below!

The plays of 2016 included: Noises Off, Our Mother's Brief Affair, The Humans, Hughie, Eclipsed, Blackbird, The Crucible, The Father, Fully Committed, Long Day's Journey Into Night, An Act of God, The Encounter, Oh, Hello, Heisenberg, The Cherry Orchard, The Front Page, and Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

