BWW TV: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Celebrates West End Opening Night!

The critically acclaimed and multi award-winning new musical An American in Paris had its official London premiere earlier this week, at the beautifully restored Dominion Theatre. Christopher Wheeldon's stunning reinvention of the Oscar-winning film (that starred Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron) features the sublime music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin and a new book by Craig Lucas. Read our review here.

The West End cast is headed by the original Broadway stars Robert Fairchild (as Jerry Mulligan) and Leanne Cope (as Lise Dassin), together with Haydn Oakley as Henri Baurel, Zoë Rainey as Milo Davenport, David Seadon-Young as Adam Hochberg and Jane Asher as Madame Baurel.

Official London Theatre is taking us inside opening night below! For more, visit: www.officiallondontheatre.co.uk

From This Author Official London Theatre