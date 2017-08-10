BWW Photo Exclusive: Watch What Happens... Backstage with NEWSIES at The Muny!
Based on Disney's 1992 cult classic film, Newsies tells the rousing tale of the great Newsboy Strike of 1899. Jack Kelly, a charismatic and resilient newspaper boy, leads a bunch of New York City rag-tag orphans in a clash against the mighty publishing titan, Joseph Pulitzer. With a score by Alan Menken, and hits that include "Santa Fe," "Seize the Day," and "King of New York," this Muny premiere promises to make headlines.
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes of last night's performance at The Muny - check out photos below!
This newsworthy cast includes: Jay Armstrong Johnson (Jack Kelly), Davis Gaines (Joseph Pulitzer), Tessa Grady (Katherine Plumber), Ta'Rea Campbell (Medda Larkin), Daniel Quadrino (Crutchie), Spencer Davis Milford (Davey) and Gabriel Cytron (Les). Joined by a talented ensemble that includes: Jordan Beall, Kyle Coffman, Beth Crandall, Dean Andre de Luna, Damon J. Gillespie, Gary Glasgow, Michael Hoey, Curtis Holland, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Sean Harrison Jones, Alex Hayden Miller, Ben Nordstrom, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Jack Sippel, Gabi Stapula, Brendon Stimson, Clay Thomson, Daryl Tofa, Matthew Wiercinski and Thad Turner Wilson. The company will also be joined by The Muny kid and teen youth ensembles.
A headline worthy design team leads this production with direction and choreography by Chris Bailey, music direction by Michael Horsley, scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Leah J. Loukas, with production stage manager Matthew Lacey.
NEWSIES runs now through August 13 at The Muny. Tickets are now available at The Muny Box Office, or online at muny.org.
Photo Credit: Phil Hamer and Julie A. Merkle
A member of the teen company of NEWSIES at The Muny
A member of the teen company of NEWSIES at The Muny
Phillip Johnson Richardson, Ben Nordstrom and Thad Turner Wilson
Members of the teen company of NEWSIES at The Muny
A member of the teen company of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
Spencer Davis Millford and Gabriel Cytron
Spencer Davis Millford and Gabriel Cytron
Backstage at The Muny
A member of the teen company of NEWSIES at The Muny
A member of the teen company of NEWSIES at The Muny
Sean Harrison Jones
Members of the teen company of NEWSIES at The Muny
Sean Harrison Jones and company
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
Phillip Johnson Richardson and Ben Nordstrom
Sean Harrison Jones and Alex Hayden Miller
A member of the teen company of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The Muny stage crew
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
Beth Crandall, Ta'Rea Campbell and Gabi Stapula
A member of the teen company of NEWIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
Beth Crandall, Ta'Rea Campbell and Gabi Stapula
Beth Crandall, Ta'Rea Campbell and Gabi Stapula
Beth Crandall, Ta'Rea Campbell and Gabi Stapula
Beth Crandall, Ta'Rea Campbell and Gabi Stapula
Beth Crandall, Ta'Rea Campbell and Gabi Stapula
Members of the teen company of NEWSIES at The Muny
A member of the kids company of NEWSIES at The Muny
Phillip Johnson Richardson and Ben Nordstrom
Gabi Stapula, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Thad Turner Wilson and Ben Nordstrom
Members of the kids company of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
Sean Harrison Jones, Alex Hayden Miller and Rich Pisarkiewicz
Sean Harrison Jones
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at the Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at the Muny
Gabi Stapula, Kwofe Coleman and Ta'Rea Campbell
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
Jay Armstrong Johnson and the cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
Alex Hayden Miller, Daniel Quadrino and Gary Glasgow
Alex Hayden Miller, Daniel Quadrino, Gary Glasgow and Sean Harrison Jones
Backstage with NEWSIES at The Muny
Backstage with NEWSIES at The Muny
Backstage with NEWSIES at The Muny
Ali Kochman and Jay Armstrong Johnson
The Muny Stagehands
The Muny Stagehands
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
Alex Hayden Miller, Sean Harrison Jones
Alex Hayden Miller, Sean Harrison Jones
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
Ben Nordstrom and Gabi Stapula
The kids company of NEWSIES at The Muny
Phillip Johnson Richardson, Ta'Rea Campbell, Ben Nordstrom and Gabi Stapula
Spencer Davis Milford and Gabriel Cytron
The Muny staff
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
Sean Harrison Jones and Daryl Tofa
Sean Harrison Jones, Jack Sippel
Backstage with NEWSIES at The Muny
The kids company of NEWSIES at The Muny
A member of the kids company of NEWSIES at The Muny
The kids company of NEWSIES at The Muny
The kids company of NEWSIES at The Muny
The kids company of NEWSIES at The Muny
The kids company of NEWSIES at The Muny
A member of the kids company of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny
The Muny staff
The cast of NEWSIES at The Muny with Jack Feldman