BWW Photo Exclusive: Watch What Happens... Backstage with NEWSIES at The Muny!

Based on Disney's 1992 cult classic film, Newsies tells the rousing tale of the great Newsboy Strike of 1899. Jack Kelly, a charismatic and resilient newspaper boy, leads a bunch of New York City rag-tag orphans in a clash against the mighty publishing titan, Joseph Pulitzer. With a score by Alan Menken, and hits that include "Santa Fe," "Seize the Day," and "King of New York," this Muny premiere promises to make headlines.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes of last night's performance at The Muny - check out photos below!

This newsworthy cast includes: Jay Armstrong Johnson (Jack Kelly), Davis Gaines (Joseph Pulitzer), Tessa Grady (Katherine Plumber), Ta'Rea Campbell (Medda Larkin), Daniel Quadrino (Crutchie), Spencer Davis Milford (Davey) and Gabriel Cytron (Les). Joined by a talented ensemble that includes: Jordan Beall, Kyle Coffman, Beth Crandall, Dean Andre de Luna, Damon J. Gillespie, Gary Glasgow, Michael Hoey, Curtis Holland, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Sean Harrison Jones, Alex Hayden Miller, Ben Nordstrom, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Jack Sippel, Gabi Stapula, Brendon Stimson, Clay Thomson, Daryl Tofa, Matthew Wiercinski and Thad Turner Wilson. The company will also be joined by The Muny kid and teen youth ensembles.

A headline worthy design team leads this production with direction and choreography by Chris Bailey, music direction by Michael Horsley, scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Leah J. Loukas, with production stage manager Matthew Lacey.

NEWSIES runs now through August 13 at The Muny. Tickets are now available at The Muny Box Office, or online at muny.org.

Photo Credit: Phil Hamer and Julie A. Merkle



