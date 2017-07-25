BWW Photo Exclusive: Go Backstage at the Muny's THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN

Hannibal Missouri's own brash and beguiling Molly Brown shines in this exhilarating adaptation of Meredith Willson's 1960 musical. Her rags-to-riches story sparkles with a new book by Dick Scanlan(Thoroughly Modern Millie), and new songs from the Meredith Willson songbook.

The tempestuous can't-live-with-him/can't-live-without-him love story that survived the Silver Boom, Gold Rush and sinking of the Titanic returns to the stage with more fun and flair than ever. This is one of those classic musicals that will have your heart soaring!

The talented cast includes: Beth Malone (Molly Tobin), Marc Kudisch (J.J. Brown), Whitney Bashor(Julia), David Abeles (Erich), Justin Guarini (Vincenzo) and Paolo Montalban (Arthur). They are joined by an outstanding ensemble including: Karl Josef Co, Donna English, Jennifer Evans, Patty Goble, Gregg Goodbrod, Mike Haggerty, Michael Halling, John Hickok, Emily Hsu, Dionna Thomas Littleton, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Marilley, Stephanie Martignetti, Carissa Massaro, Georgia Mendes, Paul Scanlan, Mike Schwitter, Gabi Stapula, Cullen R. Titmas and Daryl Tofa. The company will also be joined by The Muny kid and teen youth ensembles.

