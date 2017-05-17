BWW Invite: Attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation with Tony Nominee Andrew Rannells

On Monday, May 22 (2:30PM) SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld will host Career Conversations with Andrew Rannells, Tony nominee for his performance in Falsettos. Moderated by BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, the event will take place at

the Robin Williams Center (247 W 54th St).

To RSVP simply register with your email here. Please direct any questions to nyrsvp@sagfoundation.org and write "Andrew Rannells" in the subject line.



Andrew Rannells is perhaps best known for his role as "Elijah" on the hit HBO series GIRLS. Andrew also appeared in season two of Steven Soderbergh's THE KNICK on Cinemax, NBC's THE NEW NORMAL and in Nancy Meyer's THE INTERN. He originated the role of "Elder Price" in THE BOOK OF MORMON, for which he won a Grammy Award and was nominated for both a Tony and a Drama Desk Award. Also on Broadway, heplayed the role of "King George" in the smash hit HAMILTON and starred as "Hedwig" in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. Andrew recently appeared in the Fox feature WHY HIM alongside James Franco and Bryan Cranston. Rannells just wrapped his latest Broadway performance in FALSETTOS, for which he has been nominated for a Tony Award.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

