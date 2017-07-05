BWW Flashback: Spidey Can Dance! Watch Tom Holland as BILLY ELLIOT

Tom Holland is the latest actor to play the iconic role of Spider-Man in the new film Spider-Man: Homecoming, in theatres July 7. But did you know he was a child star of Billy Elliot in London's West End?

Check out these flashback videos of Tom speaking and performing as Billy in 2008!

After eight auditions and subsequent two years of training, on 28 June 2008, Holland made his West End debut in Billy Elliot the Musical as Michael, Billy's best friend. He gave his first performance in the title role on 8 September 2008, receiving positive notices.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is the second reboot of the Spider-Man film franchise and the sixteenth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is directed by Jon Watts, with a screenplay by the writing teams of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, Watts and Christopher Ford and Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker tries to balance high school life with being the hero Spider-Man as he faces the Vulture.

