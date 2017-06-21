BWW Flashback: From London to NYC- Watch Scenes from Jerry Springer Opera's Original Run!

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Jerry Springer - The Opera will make its off Broadway debut in 2018. With music by Richard Thomas, book & lyrics by Stewart Lee and Richard Thomas, choreography by Joshua Bergasse, and directed by John Rando, it begins previews January 2018 in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre (480 West 42nd Street).

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! It's "The Jerry Springer Show" as you've never seen it before, with passionate arias, soaring ballads, and giant production numbers. While the studio audience cheers, a parade of bickering guests fight and curse, until violence breaks out and Jerry must face his trickiest guest ever.... Deeply in tune with the chaos and unrestrained id of our times, Jerry Springer - The Opera, a gleefully profane musical by Richard Thomas (Music, Book, Lyrics) and Stewart Lee (Book) is an outrageous celebration of our national ritual of public humiliation and redemption. Jerry Springer - The Opera, winner of numerous awards including an Olivier Award for best new musical, will have its Off-Broadway premiere in this production from The New Group, directed by John Rando and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse.

Jerry Springer - The Opera premiered at the National Theatre in London directed by Stewart Lee (April 29 - September 30, 2003), and played on the West End at the Cambridge Theatre (October 14, 2003 - February 19, 2005).

Need a taste of what's to come? Check out the full opera as it was presented on BBC2 in 2005.

Related Articles