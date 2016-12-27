BWW Flashback: Carrie Fisher Stars in One-Woman Broadway Show WISHFUL DRINKING

As BWW reported over the weekend, award-winning actress and best-selling author Carrie Fisher was rushed to the hospital on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to LAX. On Saturday, Fisher's mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, shared the news that her daughter was in stable condition and receiving treatment in an intensive-care unit.

Fisher is a beloved cultural icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a role which she most recently reprised in the record-breaking box office hit Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

Her autobiographical one-woman Broadway show, Wishful Drinking debuted in 2006 at Westwood's Geffen Playhouse with Joshua Ravetch directing. It went on to enjoy a successful Broadway run and toured in additional cities. In 2010, HBO filmed a feature-length documentary of the stage play.

Below, check out a video clip from Wishful Drinking, in which the talented actress talks about her iconic role as Princess Leia and Star Wars.

In another clip from the show, Fisher discusses being in the Abnormal Psychology textbook and being named "Bipolar Woman of the Year":

Below, check out photos from Fisher's 2010 Wishful Drinking, staged at Studio 54, as well as images from the show's 2006 debut at Geffen Playhouse in Westwood, Calif.

Geffen Playhouse photos: Lee Salem Photography

Studio 54 photo credit: Joan Marcus

