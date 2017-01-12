BWW Audio: 'King of Voice-Overs' Joe Sirola Records Radio Spot for Off-Broadway's CAGNEY

Joe Sirola, who has been called the 'King of Voice-Overs' - having been heard or seen in over 10,000 commercials throughout his long and fun career - co-starred with the great Jimmy Cagney in his last film (Terrible Joe Moran).

Lately, Joe has turned his talents to the New York stage as a producer, and one of his shows is the current off-Broadway hit, CAGNEY. Today, Joe recorded the new radio advertisement for his, and Jimmy's, musical. Just goes to show what a small world it is!

Below, listen to a clip from Joe's radio spot for CAGNEY!

Sirola, a spokesman for top nationally recognized products, has won some 25 "Clio" Awards, as well as many of New York Advertising Club's "Andy" Awards, and even The Wall Street Journal paid tribute to his talent with an extensive front-page story.

You've heard him on everything from "Let Hertz Put You In The Driver's Seat" (when OJ did the commercials), to "Mobil: The Cleaner Gasoline;" "Club Med: The Antidote For Civilization;" "GE; It's a Better Idea;" 25 years of Wendy's; Boar's Head Meats, the voice of the Empire State Building on the audio tours, the entire "I Love New York" campaign, and so many others.

Joe Sirola is still going strong at 87 years old; he has three commercials running for Nyquil, Wendy's and Boar's Head.

Cagney, the hit musical about Hollywood's tough guy in tap shoes, is currently running Off-Broadway. Directed by Bill Castellino (Grumpy Old Men, Jolson), and choreography by Tony Award nominee Joshua Bergasse (On the Town, Gigi), Cagney features a book by Peter Colley (I'll Be Back Before Midnight) and score that blends original music by Robert Creightonand Christopher McGovern (Lizzie Borden) with classic George M. Cohan favorites, including "Give My Regards To Broadway," "Grand Old Flag," and Yankee Doodle Dandy."

Not even five and half feet tall, James Cagney's oversized talent catapulted him from scrappy Irish kid on the streets of New York to Hollywood legend on "the top of the world." A Vaudeville hoofer turned actor, Cagney made a splash on Broadway before Hollywood called and made him one of the Silver Screen's most iconic tough guys in legendary films including The Public Enemy, The G Men and White Heat. But it was his turn as song and dance man George M. Cohan in Yankee Doodle Dandy that earned him the Academy Award and forever cemented his place as one of America's most beloved movie legends alongside the likes of Clark Gable, Charlie Chaplin, Marlon Brando, Jimmy Stewart and Fred Astaire.

