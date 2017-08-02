BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Play Will Get London Workshop This Month

A new stage adaptation of BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN, which was previously set to open in the West End in 2016, is finally moving forward. This week marks the start of a London workshop of the new play.

Today is workshop 'DAY ONE' for #BrokebackMountain #WestEnd #Stage with our workshop cast and creatives...RT if you're as excited as we are! pic.twitter.com/59H35MW0GU - Brokeback Mountain (@brokebackplay) July 31, 2017



Casting for the workshop has not yet been announced.

The book was the basis of a 2005 film starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, which went on to pick up Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director and Best Score. The film also won BAFTA's and Golden Globes for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. The new production will mark the first time the tale has ever been seen on stage as a play.

An operatic version of Brokeback Mountain premiered in 2014 in Madrid. The production featured music by Charles Wuorinen and a libretto by Proulx.



Set in 1963, the story follows two young men, Ennis del Mar and Jack Twist, are hired for the summer to look after sheep at a remote grazing range on Brokeback Mountain in Wyoming. Unexpectedly, alone in the wilderness, they form an intense emotional and physical bond that will change their lives forever. And over the next twenty years, as their separate lives play out through marriages, children and dead-end jobs, they long to be together, back on Brokeback Mountain, in a place where there are no secrets, only each other.



For more information visit: http://brokebackplay.com/

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles