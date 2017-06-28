Austin Film Fest to Honor Playwright Kenneth Lonergan as 2017 Distinguished Screenwriter

Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference (AFF), the premier festival that champions the writers' contributions to film, television, and new media, released today its 2017 Distinguished Screenwriter, Kenneth Lonergan. AFF annually recognizes outstanding filmmakers and screenwriters for their accomplished bodies of work and contributions toward furthering the art and craft of storytelling. Past screenwriter honorees include Nancy Meyers, Eric Roth, and Steven Zaillian. Mr. Lonergan will be recognized at the 2017 Awards Luncheon on Saturday, October 28, and will participate in Festival and Conference programming, as well.



Kenneth Lonergan's film credits include You Can Count On Me, Margaret, and Manchester by the Sea, for which he received this year's Academy Award® for Best Original Screenplay. Additionally, he co-wrote the screenplays for Analyze This and Gangs of New York. As a playwright, Lonergan penned This is Our Youth, The Waverly Gallery, Lobby Hero, The Starry Messenger, Medieval Play, and Hold On to Me Darling.



Austin Film Festival also revealed new panelists confirmed to speak at the Screenwriters Conference, held the first four days of the Festival, October 26-29. The roster features prominent writers in film, television, theater, fiction podcasting, and new media including David Simon (creator The Wire; co-creator of HBO's upcoming The Deuce) and George Pelecanos (co-creator of The Deuce) Misha Green(co-creator Underground), Eric Heisserer (writer Arrival), Kourtney Kang (writer Fresh Off The Boat), David Lowery (writer/director A Ghost Story), and many more. Panelists continue to be confirmed, the growing list can be found at www.austinfilmfestival.com.



ABOUT AUSTIN FILM FESTIVAL: Austin Film Festival (AFF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the art, craft, and business of writers and filmmakers and recognizing their contributions to film, television and new media. AFF champions the work of aspiring and established writers and filmmakers by providing unique cultural events and services, enhancing public awareness and participation, and encouraging dynamic and long-lasting community partnerships. This project is supported in part by the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin Economic Development Department and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

