Artistic Director of Children's Theatre Company Responds to Big Win in BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards!

Jan. 6, 2017  
Artistic Director of Children's Theatre Company Responds to Big Win in BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards!

The winners of the 2016 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Regional Awards were just announced, which included four awards going to Children's Theatre Company's production of DIARY OF A WIMPY KID.

Artistic Director, Peter C. Brosius, responded to the big win, saying:

"We are thrilled to receive such wonderful recognition of our production of Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical from the voters. We are tremendously proud of this production and are thankful to have worked with such a brilliant team of artists to bring the books of Jeff Kinney alive on our stage."

Congrats again to all the winners! See the full list here, and be sure to check back October 2017 when we open the nomination process for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking News: Joshua Henry, Michael Luwoye and Rory O'Malley Will Go 'Non-Stop' in HAMILTON National Tour; Cast Announced!
  • Ta-da! THE ILLUSIONISTS - TURN OF THE CENTURY Becomes Most Successful Magic Show in Broadway History
  • ALLEGIANCE Returns to U.S. Cinemas For One More Day!
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs 'Waving Through a Window' on 'Today'
  • SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - THE MUSICAL to Groove Across the Continent in All-New North American Tour; Cast Announced!
  • Photo Flash: First Cast Photo of ANASTASIA Featuring Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and Ramin Karimloo