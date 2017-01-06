Artistic Director of Children's Theatre Company Responds to Big Win in BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards!

The winners of the 2016 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Regional Awards were just announced, which included four awards going to Children's Theatre Company's production of DIARY OF A WIMPY KID.

Artistic Director, Peter C. Brosius, responded to the big win, saying:

"We are thrilled to receive such wonderful recognition of our production of Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical from the voters. We are tremendously proud of this production and are thankful to have worked with such a brilliant team of artists to bring the books of Jeff Kinney alive on our stage."

Congrats again to all the winners! See the full list here, and be sure to check back October 2017 when we open the nomination process for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

