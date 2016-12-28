Apply to Be BroadwayWorld's Database and Theatre History Intern for Winter 2017!

Dec. 28, 2016  
Is Jen Tepper your idol? Trick question, Jen Tepper is everyone's idol. While there will never be another Jen Tepper, if she has inspired you to become a theatre historian, then BroadwayWorld.com, the largest theatre site on the internet, has the perfect Winter 2017 Semester internship for you.

The BWW Database and History Intern will help maintain the largest theatrical database in the world and will write original pieces chronicling the history of shows, performers, artists, theatres, and more for publication on BroadwayWorld.

Applicants should be current college students who are organized, thorough, and have a keen attention to detail. Priority will be given to applicants who are able to receive college credit for the internship. Excellent writing skills and creativity are also essential. Applicants must also be able to multi-task and write quickly.

Responsibilities include:
- Assisting with maintaining the BroadwayWorld Database.
- Drafting original features under the direction of the Database and Features Editors.
- Assisting with maintenance of other BWW systems.
- Interns are expected to work at least 10 hours per week.

The position offers flexible hours and the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience. Applicants both in and outside of New York City are encouraged to apply.

The internship offers invaluable training in online media and an opportunity to be a player on the front lines of the theater and entertainment worlds. The internship is unpaid, with college credit available.

To apply, please send a resume and one writing sample to matt@broadwayworld.com.


