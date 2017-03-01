Annette Bening, Judy Kaye, Alysha Umphress, Betsy Wolfe and More Will Appear at A.C.T.'s 50th Anniversary Gala

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.), gala chair Priscilla B. Geeslin and Honorary Chairs Beth Behrs, Colman Domingo, Douglas Sills, and Denzel Washington have announced A.C.T.'s 50th Anniversary Gala, taking place on Thursday, April 27 at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater (1127 Market St.), The Costume Shop (1119 Market St.), as well as in a specially built supper club-style tented dining room between the two venues.

Proceeds from the gala support A.C.T.'s actor training and education and community programs reaching more than 12,000 Bay Area school students each year. Individual tickets range in price from $1,500 to $5,000. Patron-level tables range from $15,000 to $50,000. For more information and to purchase tables or tickets, visit act-sf.org/gala or contact A.C.T. Director of Special Events Luz Perez at 415.439.2470 or lperez@act-sf.org.

"We know with certainty that A.C.T. will spend the next 50 years, as it has the past 50, challenging its audiences and students," said gala chair Priscilla Geeslin. "Whether by educating the next generation of actors, writers, directors, and designers or by mounting thought-provoking, quality productions, A.C.T. is crucial to the arts world of San Francisco."

The star-studded evening hosted by A.C.T.'s 50th Anniversary Committee members, Priscilla and Keith Geeslin, Nancy Livingston and Fred Levin, Patti and Rusty Rueff and Laurie and Jeff Ubben begins at 5 p.m. with a Prosecco Promenade and cocktail reception featuring sparkling wine by La Marca Prosecco and Blue Angel Vodka specialty cocktails at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater and Costume Shop--each space featuring its own entertainment, libations, and décor, including a Jazz Trio from San Francisco's Conservatory of Music and live band performance by Casey Lee Hurt (The Unfortunates at A.C.T.).

Immediately after, guests will be escorted to an elegant supper club-style tented dining room built between The Strand Theater and The Costume Shop where they will enjoy an elegant dinner prepared by McCalls Catering and wine sponsor Nickel & Nickel Winery. Dinner sponsors include Kaiser Permanente and Wells Fargo Bank.

During this time, guests will be treated to a one-of-a-kind performance featuring musical numbers from productions presented at A.C.T. over the past 50 years. Special guests scheduled to perform that evening include alumni from A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts (M.F.A.) Program and Young Conservatory (YC), celebrated artists from throughout A.C.T.'s 50-year history, as well as current M.F.A. and YC students.

The evening will feature special performances and appearances by Annette Bening, Mary Birdsong, Joy Carlin, Nancy Carlin, Rozzi Crane, Devon Graye, Harry Hamlin, Lateefah Holder, Casey Lee Hurt, Judy Kaye, Stefanée Martin, Julia Mattison, Matt McGrath, Jacob Ming-Trent, Chelsea Peretti, Jomar Tagatac, Jacqueline Toboni, Alysha Umphress, York Walker, Ryan Williams French, Jud Williford, Betsy Wolfe, BD Wong and and more.

The evening will conclude with an after-party featuring cocktails and entertainment in all venues and spaces.

