Angelica Page to Explore Her Mother's Career in TURNING PAGE at Dixon Place

Dixon Place's production of Angelica Page's Turning Page, about the life and career of her legendary mother Geraldine Page, will have its New York debut on February 10, 2017. The play, which will have a limited run through April 8th will open on Friday, February 24th at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street).

Direct from its run at Los Angeles' The Moth, Angelica Page returns to New York to present her solo show Turning Page - a sophisticated, funny, and deeply compelling tribute to her late mother, actor Geraldine Page.

Written and performed by Angelica Page, and directed by Tony Award nominated Wilson Milam, Turning Page tells Geraldine Page's unbelievable story - one of a rebel and trail blazer whose sparkling career earned her an Academy Award and a record-breaking eight nominations, and whose untimely death in 1987 deprived us of one of entertainment's most dazzling figures.

As Angelica Page explains, "I began developing Turning Page, under the direction of Wilson Milam in 2012 after years of avoiding the subject: unearthing my late mother, Geraldine Page who, during her lifetime was dubbed 'the greatest actress of the English language.' I grew up in the center of her sparkling career which earned her a record-breaking eight Academy Award-nominations, and made her one of the most influential and celebrated American artists of the 20th century. I also witnessed her personal life which was marred by loss and tragedy.

"As her only daughter I feel compelled to share her lessons and gifts with others who did and did not have the opportunity to know her magic intimately. She was a true rebel and trail blazer. A masterful woman who was ahead of her time and should not be forgotten anytime soon."

Angelica Page recently starred on Broadway in the Tony nominated The Best Man. Other Broadway credits include Anna Christie (Tony Award Best Revival), Side Man (Tony Award Best Play, Helen Hayes Award Best Actress), the National Broadway Tour of the Pulitzer Prize winning August: Osage County (Tony Award Best Play, Helen Hayes Nomination Best Actress). Her Off Broadway credits include Edge as Sylvia Plath (New Times Award Best Actress, Outer Critics Circle Nomination Best Solo Performance) and Vagina Monologues (original production & Madison Square Garden). Angelica has appeared in eighteen films including Oscar nominated movies Nobody's Fool, The Sixth Sense and The Contender. She has appeared on TV for CBS, NBC, ABC, TNT, Showtime and HBO.

Tickets are $20 during previews. After opening, tickets will be $25 in advance, $27 at the box office and $20 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased by visiting dixonplace.org/performances/turning-page or by calling 866-811-4111.

The playing schedule for Turning Page is as follows: FIRST PREVIEW: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2017 at 7:30 PM; Friday, February 10th at 7:30; Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 PM; Saturday, February 11th at 7:30; Friday, February 17th at 7:30; Saturday, February 18th at 7:30; OPENING NIGHT: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2017 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, February 25th, 2017 at 7:30; Monday, February 27th at 7:30PM; Thursday, March 2nd at 7:30 PM; Thursday, March 9th at 7:30 PM; Friday, March 10th at 7:30 PM; Wednesday, March 15th at 7:30 PM; Thursday, March 16th at 7:30 PM; Wednesday, March 22nd at 7:30 PM; Saturday, March 25th at 2:00 PM; Thursday, March 30th at 7:30 PM; Saturday, April 1st at 2:00 PM; Thursday, April 6th at 7:30 PM; Saturday, April 8th at 2:00 PM

An artistic incubator since 1986, Dixon Place is a Bessie and Obie Award-winning non-profit institution committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, circus arts, literature and visual art at all stages of development. Presenting over 1000 creators a year, this local haven inspires and encourages diverse artists of all stripes and callings to take risks, generate new ideas and consummate new practices. Many artists, such as Blue Man Group, John Leguizamo, Lisa Kron, David Cale, David Drake, Deb Margolin and Reno, began their careers at DP. In addition to emerging artists, Dixon Place has been privileged to present established artists such as Mac Wellman, Holly Hughes, Justin Bond, Karen Finley, Kate Clinton and Martha Wainwright. After spawning a salon in her Paris apartment in 1985, founding Artistic Director Ellie Covan pioneered the institution in her NYC living room for 23 years. Covan was a recipient of a Bessie, a New York Dance and Performance Award and a Bax10 Award for her service to the community. Dixon Place received two Obie Awards, and an Edwin Booth Award for Excellence in Theater. Dixon Place has organically developed and expanded into a leading professional, state-of-the-art facility for artistic expression.

The Dixon Place Lounge is open before and after the show. Proceeds from the bar directly support Dixon Place's artists and mission.

Dixon Place is located at 161A Chrystie Street (between Rivington and Delancey), in Manhattan's Lower East Side (By subway: B/D to Grand, F to 2nd Ave, J/Z to Bowery, 6 to Spring St, M to Essex St). Visit www.dixonplace.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Deborah Feingold

Related Articles