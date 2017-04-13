Andrew Rannells, Patti Murin, Santino Fontana and More to Sing Music of Lewis Flinn at Feinstein's/54 Below

On May 4th, Lysistrata Jones composer, Lewis Flinn, will present an evening of his music at Feinstein's/54 Below sung by several Broadway favorites.

Audiences will hear songs from Lysistrata Jones, sung by original cast members, as well as a special preview of songs from his upcoming musical Hood (both written with Douglas Carter Beane) which opens at the Dallas Theater Center this summer.

Additional songs featured will be from collaborations with Steven Sater and Charles Busch. Metropolitan Opera soprano Susanna Phillips will also debut new material from her collaboration with Flinn.

Singing Flinn's music will be Nick Bailey (Hood, Casa Valentina), Katie Boren (Lysistrata Jones), Santino Fontana (Cinderella, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Patti Murin (Lysistrata Jones, Encores' Lady, Be Good!), Kat Nejat (Lysistrata Jones), Ashley Park (Hood, Sunday in the Park with George), Susanna Phillips (Metropolitan Opera), Biti Strauchn (Lysistrata Jones), Andrew Rannells (Falsettos, The Book of Mormon), and Alysha Umphress (Hood, On the Town).

Tickets to the 7pm & 9:30pm shows begin at $30 with a $25 food/drink minimum and can be purchased at 54below.com/events/songs-lewis-flinn.

Related Articles