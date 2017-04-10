And the Winner Is... BroadwayWorld's 2017 Theater Awards Season Calendar - All You Need to Know!
The 2017 theatre awards season is quickly approaching, and keeping track of all of the important dates for the many ceremonies and their corresponding nomination announcements is no easy feat. Stay up to date on all the need-to-know facts with BroadwayWorld's Awards Season Calendar below!
71ST ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
Nominations: May 2, 8:30am EST
Announced by Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson
Ceremony: June 11, 8pm EST at Radio City Music Hall
Broadcast Live on CBS (delayed PT)
Host- TBA
62ND ANNUAL DRAMA DESK AWARDS
Nominations: April 27, 10am EST at Feinstein's/54 Below
Announced by Laura Benanti and Javier Muñoz
Ceremony: June 4, 8pm EST at Town Hall
Host- Michael Urie
83RD ANNUAL DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS
Nominations: April 19, 11am EST at Sardi's
Announced by Patina Miller and Bebe Neuwirth
(Live streamed here at BroadwayWorld)
Ceremony: May 19, 11:30am at the Marriott Marquis
Host- TBA
Special honorees- Bill Berloni (Unique Contribution to the Theater Award, Michael Greif (Founders Award)
67TH ANNUAL OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS
Nominations: April 25, 11am EST at the Algonquin Hotel
(Live streamed here at BroadwayWorld)
Ceremony: May 25, 3pm at Sardi's
(Winners announced publicly on May 8)
32ND ANNUAL Lucille Lortel AWARDS
Nominations: April 4
Ceremony: May 7, 7pm EST at NYU Skirball Center
Host- Taran Killam
Special Awards- William Ivey Long, Lynn Nottage, and Harold Wolpert
62ND ANNUAL OBIE AWARDS
Ceremony: May 22 at Webster Hall
Host- Lea DeLaria
73RD ANNUAL THEATRE WORLD AWARDS
Ceremony: June 5, 7pm, venue TBA
Host- Peter Filichia
INAUGURAL CHITA RIVERA AWARDS
Nominations: May 1
Ceremony: September 11
Don't forget to participate in:
2017 BROADWAYWORLD.COM AWARDS
Open- May 1
Close- May 31
2017 AWARDS CALENDAR AT A GLANCE:
April 4- Lucille Lortel AWARDS Nominations
April 19- DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS Nominations
April 25- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS Nominations
April 27- DRAMA DESK AWARDS Nominations
May 1- BROADWAYWORLD Awards Open
May 1- CHITA RIVERA AWARDS Nominations
May 2- TONY AWARDS Nominations
May 7- Lucille Lortel AWARDS Ceremony
May 8- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS Winners Announced
May 19- DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS Ceremony
May 22- OBIE AWARDS Ceremony
May 25- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS Ceremony
May 31- BROADWAYWORLD AWARDS Close
June 4- DRAMA DESK AWARDS Ceremony
June 5- THEATRE WORLD AWARDS Ceremony
June 11- TONY AWARDS Ceremony