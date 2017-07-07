Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Her Onstage Panic Attacks During THE WAY WE GET BY

Actress and new mom Amanda Seyfried recently opened up in an interview with Informed Pregnancy about the panic attacks she used to experience onstage during her run in THE WAY WE GET BY at Off-Broadway's Second Stage Theatre in 2015.

"I started having like panic attacks every six or seven shows. It feels like you're going to die. It feels like you need to leave the stage," she said.

Seyfried added that her co-star Thomas Sadoski helped her get through the attacks when they would happen in the middle of the performance. She "would just connect with Tommy and he would always be aware of it. He would recognize that thousand-yard stare and then he would bring me back, and the lines would keep flowing but my whole body would be cold and I'd be sweating at the same time. It would only last like 60 seconds and then I'd get through it."

The star recently revealed that she struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Seyfried told Informed Pregnancy that she had previously avoided doing live theatre because of her anxiety and that film felt more "safe."

Seyfried, who will return for the upcoming MAMMA MIA! sequel, has also appeared on the big screen in LETTERS TO JULIET, LES MISERABLES, LOVELACE and more.

Unfortunately, the movie adaptation of WICKED will not be among her future credits. "I'm most likely going to be too old to play Galinda in the Wicked movie musical," she told the podcast. Either way, we'd love to see her back onstage!

Related Articles