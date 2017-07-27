Alex Lacamoire Signs On as Executive Music Producer for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Variety is reporting that three-time Tony Award winner, Alex Lacamoire, the genius behind the sounds of "Hamilton" and "Dear Evan Hansen", has signed onto the upcoming major motion picture, The Greatest Showman.

The film's director, Michael Gracey, said, "We are so lucky to be working with such a brilliantly talented and incredibly skilled collaborator to bring the musical vision for this film to life."

Starring Academy Award nominees Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams with Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN showcases original music from Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land"). The film hits theaters on December 25, 2017.

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

"The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

