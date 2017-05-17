Alan Cumming to Star as CIA Operative in New CBS Drama INSTINCT

At today's CBS Upfront presentation it was announced that Alan Cumming will star in the midseason drama INSTINCT. The Broadway alum and Tony Award winner will portray a former CIA operative who is lured back to his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer. A debut date has not yet been announced.

About INSTINCT: Dr. Dylan Reinhart (Cumming) is a gifted author and university professor living a quiet life teaching psychopathic behavior to packed classes of adoring students. But when top NYPD detective Lizzie Needham appeals to him to help her catch a serial murderer who is using Dylan's first book as a tutorial, Dylan is compelled by the case, comes out of retirement and taps into his old skill set. Though Dylan and Lizzie initially clash, when it comes to catching killers, they realize they will make an ideal team if they both trust their instincts. Based on the soon to be published James Patterson book. Michael Rauch, Marc Webb, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Alan Cumming are executive producers for CBS Television Studios. Webb directed the pilot.



INSTINCT stars Alan Cumming as Dr. Dylan Reinhart, Bojana Novakovic as Lizzie Needham, Daniel Ings as Andy, Naveen Andrews as Julian Cousins and Khandi Alexander as Lt. Monica Ford.

Cumming most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2015 revival of CABARET. His other Broadway credits include MACBETH, THE THREEPENNY OPERA, DESIGN FOR LIVE and 1998's CABARET, for which he won a Tony Award.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles