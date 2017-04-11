Alan Cumming to Bring His Party to the East Village with 'Club Cumming'

After creating Club Cumming pop-ups in his CABARET dressing room, as well as NYC, LA, New Orleans and Edinburgh, Alan Cumming is making his cabaret venue more permanent.

Page Six reports that the Broadway and TV star will open the official Club Cumming in the East Village in September.

Cumming's rep described Club Cumming as "a mixture of performance, DJs [and] theme nights as eclectic and unexpected as Alan himself." The rep added: "Alan wants it to be a home for everyone of all ages, all genders, all sexualities, who all enjoy letting go and making some mischief. No judgments, no attitude, no rules, except kindness, acceptance and fun."

Cumming is teaming with promoter Daniel Nardicio, as well as Benjamin Maisani and Darren Dryden, who own Eastern Bloc on East Sixth Street, to make his dream a reality.

Aside from CABARET, Cumming's other Broadway credits include MACBETH, THE THREEPENNY OPERA and DESIGN FOR LIVING. He currently stars on TV in "The Good Wife."

