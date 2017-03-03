Alabama Theater Owner Refusing to Show Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Due to Gay Character

As BWW reported earlier this week, Disney revealed that its live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST reboot will feature a gay subplot centered on Josh Gad's character, LeFou, who, while helping the dastardly Gaston try to win Belle's heart, experiences his own internal conflict. Director Bill Condon revealed, "He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its pay-off at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie."



Today Variety reports that an Alabama theater owner is banning the film from his venue because he refuses to "compromise on what the bible teaches." The new owner of Henagar Drive-In Theatre shared the following statement on Facebook today:

As of December 16th the Henagar Drive-In is under new ownership. Movies scheduled prior to that date and four weeks after this date were not scheduled by the new owners. That being said...It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing Beauty and the Beast at the Henagar Drive-In when it comes out. When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine. For those that do not know Beauty and the Beast is "premiering" their first homosexual character. The producer also says at the end of the movie "there will be a surprise for same-sex couples". If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it. If I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it. I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision. That's fine. We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language. Thank you for your support!

Disney has not immediately responded to Variety's request for comment.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST hits theaters nationwide on March 17th.

