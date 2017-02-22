Agatha Christie Classic MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS on 'Track' for Broadway?

As BWW announced last month, New Jersey's McCarter Theatre Center will present the World Premiere production of Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Agatha Christie's mystery masterpiece, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, running March 14 - April 2, 2017.

The cast features British stage and screen actor Allan Corduner as Detective Hercule Poirot, Veanne Cox (An American in Paris) as Princess Dragomiroff, Maboud Ebrahimzadeh as Michel, Julie Halston (You Can't Take it With You) as Mrs. Hubbard, Susannah Hoffman as Mary Debenham, Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof) as Countess Andrenyi, Juha Sorola as MacQueen, Samantha Steinmetz (Bedlam's Sense & Sensibility) as Greta Ohlsson, Max von Essen (An American in Paris) as Ratchett/Col. Arburthnot, and Evan Zes (Incident at Vichy) as Bouc.

The creative team features a quartet of Tony Award-winning designers including sets by Beowulf Boritt (Act One, On the Town); costumes by William Ivey Long (15 Tony noms.; 6 wins); lighting by Ken Billington (Chicago); sound by Darron L. West (Peter and the Starcatcher).

"Orient Express" is perhaps Christie's most famous novel. The classic mystery was adapted to the big screen in 1974, starring Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, John Gielgud, Sean Connery, Vanessa Redgrave and Jacqueline Bisset. 20th Century FOX is currently shooting a remake of the film, directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring Josh Gad, Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, Michael Pena and Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot.



According to the New York Post's Michael Riedel, the NJ production is creating quite a buzz among Broadway producers who just may take their own train ride down to Princeton to check out the possibility of a transfer to The Great White Way. Read the article in full here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles