Adele Cancels Concerts Due to Vocal Injury

Showbiz 411 has revealed that Adele has canceled her last two concerts at Wembley Stadium due to a vocal injury. The vocal sensation revealed the news via Twitter where she posted the following note to fans. In it she explains that she has a diagnosed vocal injury and feels she owes her fans more than an augmented performance:

The cancelation and injury come shortly after an announcement that she may stop touring. Her note, inserted into the program of her show at Wembley reads:

"So this is it. After 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25, we are at the end. We have taken this tour across UK+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now".

In 2012, Adele was listed at number five on VH1's 100 Greatest Women in Music. Time magazine named her one of the most influential people in the world in 2012 and 2016. With sales of more than 100 million records, Adele is one of the best-selling recording artists in the world.

