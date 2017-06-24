Actors' Equity Finalizes New Contract with League of Resident Theaters

According to Variety, The Actors' Equity Association has entered into a new contract with the League of Resident Theaters (LORT). The new provisions will be enforced at the 72 around the country

New additions include salary increases of 16%-80%, better pay for stage managers during tech weeks, physical therapy for heavily choreographed shows running more than 8 weeks, and an improvement in employer contributions to health plans.

In a statement on the deal, LORT lead negotiator Tim Shields said, "The artistic contributions of the professional actors and stage managers covered in this agreement are a core part of each LORT theater's ability to produce artistically excellent work for our communities."

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 50,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. #EquityWorks.

To read more, visit Variety here.

Related Articles