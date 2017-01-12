AUDIO: Rita Moreno Talks WEST SIDE STORY Makeup on IN THE THICK Podcast

Jan. 12, 2017  

A celebrated Puerto Rican-American actress with an illustrious career spanning more than 70 years, Tony, Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Rita Moreno stopped by this week's In The Thick with Maria Hinojosa. Listen to the episode below!

Moreno chats about about everything from a request from producers to emphasize her Hispanic accent for a Hollywood role, to darkening her makeup in WEST SIDE STORY to make it one extremely deep tone, to her new role in Netflix's "One Day At A Time" reboot, and more.

Available on iTunes, In The Thick is a political podcast from the perspective of a changing America produced by the Futuro Media Group, which was founded by Maria Hinojosa. Based on Harlem, Futuro Media is committed to telling stories often overlooked by mainstream media and also produces Latino USA, NPR's only national Latino news and cultural weekly radio show.

For more on the show, visit www.inthethick.org.

Click Here to Play!


