A Sweet Treat! CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Original Broadway Cast Album Available Digitally Today; In-Stores 6/23

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is available digitally today and will be available in-stores Friday, June 23, 2017. Featuring music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman and additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture, the Original Broadway Cast Album for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is produced by Scott Riesett ("Hairspray LIVE!," "Grease LIVE!," Catch Me If You Can) and released by Masterworks Broadway.

The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory officially opened Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). With direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig, choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

The company of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is led by two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Willy Wonka) in a cast of 35 that includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe (Pippin), Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket (Side Show), Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop (9 to 5), F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop (Wicked), Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt (Shrek), Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt (Finding Neverland), Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde (School of Rock), Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde (A Bronx Tale), Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee (On The Town), Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee (Tuck Everlasting) and introducing Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell making their Broadway debuts as Charlie Bucket, with Yesenia Ayala (Broadway Debut), Darius Barnes (Cinderella), Colin Bradbury (Come Fly Away), Jared Bradshaw (Jersey Boys), Ryan Breslin (Newsies), Kristy Cates (Finding Neverland), Madeleine Doherty (The Producers), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella), Talya Groves (Motown), Cory Lingner (On The Town), Elliott Mattox (Broadway Debut), Monette McKay (Memphis), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Paul Slade Smith (Finding Neverland), Katie Webber (Wicked), Stephen Carrasco (Fiddler on the Roof), Robin Masella (Cats), Kristin Piro (An American In Paris), Amy Quanbeck (Broadway Debut), Michael Williams (On The Town), and Mikey Winslow (On The Town).

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, lighting design by four-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, projection design by Jeff Sugg, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman and music direction and supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck.

For more than 50 years, Roald Dahl's story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has captured imaginations around the world, and now for the first time Broadway audiences are invited to experience Willy Wonka's delightful and semi-dark chocolate world first-hand. Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for exquisitely nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

The Broadway production of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman), Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) and Neal Street Productions (Sam Mendes, Caro Newling).

Masterworks Broadway will release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory digitally on Friday, June 2, 2017 and in-stores Friday, June 23, 2017. The album will be produced by Scott Riesett ("Hairspray LIVE!," "Grease LIVE!," Catch Me If You Can) and is available for pre-order via Amazon now.

A National Tour of Roald Dahl's Charlie and Chocolate Factory will launch in September 2018 and is currently holding dates into the summer of 2020.

The Broadway performance schedule for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is as follows: Monday and Tuesday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 6:30pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Sunday at 1pm and Saturday at 2pm. Beginning May 31, 2017, Wednesday matinee performances will be at 2pm. Please note: There will be no performances on Monday, May 29 at 7pm, Monday, June 5 at 7pm, and Tuesday, July 4, 2017. There will be added performances on Thursday, April 27 at 7pm, Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 7pm, Thursday, June 8 at 7pm and Thursday, July 6 at 7pm.

Tickets for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory range from $69 - $160, and are available at www.Ticketmaster.com (877.250.2929). A new block of tickets for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will go on sale on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 10AM for performances through Sunday, April 22, 2018. A limited number of $40 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office (205 West 46th Street) when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited to two tickets per person, tickets are subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

ABOUT ROALD DAHL AND HIS LEGACY

Roald Dahl (1916-1990) was a spy, ace fighter-pilot, chocolate historian and medical inventor. He was also the author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG and many more brilliant stories. He remains the World's No.1 storyteller.

Sitting in a hut at the bottom of his garden, surrounded by odd bits and pieces such as a suitcase (used as a footrest), his own hipbone (which he'd had replaced) and a heavy ball of metal foil (made from years' worth of chocolate wrappers), he went on to write some of the world's best-loved children's stories. His first children's story, James and the Giant Peach, was published in 1961, was a hit and every subsequent book became a best-seller.

Today, his stories are available in 58 languages and, by a conservative estimate, he has sold more than 250 million books. Many of these stories have also been adapted for stage and screen, including the 1971 film classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wes Anderson's acclaimed Fantastic Mr Fox, the multi-award winning Matilda The Musical from the RSC with music by Tim Minchin, and Steven Spielberg's blockbuster The BFG. The latest adaptation is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical which opened on Broadway in April 2017 following three Golden years on London's West End.

ABOUT SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS

Sony Music Masterworks comprises the imprints Sony Classical, Masterworks, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway. Our artists range from icons to newly developing talents in classical, crossover and adult alternative music, plus new and legendary jazz artists. Our vast catalog of musical theater recordings features classic shows and original cast albums of today's Broadway hits including Groundhog Day, On Your Feet!, Kinky Boots, Hello, Dolly!, Once, If/Then and An American in Paris. For more information visit www.masterworksbroadway.com.

TRACKLIST

1. Overture

2. The Candy Man

3. Willy Wonka! Willy Wonka!

4. Charlie, You & I

5. A Letter From Charlie Bucket

6. More Of Him To Love

7. When Veruca Says

8. The Queen Of Pop

9. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

10. If Your Father Were Here

11. I've Got A Golden Ticket / Grandpa Joe

12. It Must Be Believed To Be Seen

13. Strike That, Reverse It

14. Pure Imagination / Grandpa Joe (Reprise)

15. The Oompa Loompa Song / Auf Wiedersehen Augustus Gloop

16. When Willy Met Oompa

17. Veruca's Nutcracker Sweet

18. Vidiots

BUY OR STREAM THE ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING HERE:

iTunes: http://smarturl.it/CharlieBroadway

Spotify: http://smarturl.it/CharlieBroadway-str

Pre-order on Amazon: http://smarturl.it/CharlieBroadway-cd

