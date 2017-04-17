A BRONX TALE Stars Set for This Week's BROADWAY SESSIONS

Click Here for More Articles on A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This Thursday night, April 20th, BROADWAY SESSIONS welcomes cast members from A BRONX TALE and more.

A BRONX TALE cast members scheduled to perform include Ariana DeBose, Bradley Gibson, Wonu Ogunfowara, Christiani Pitts, Gerald Caeser, Kristin Tucker and more.

The evening will also feature performances by JR Bruno (West Side Story, Book of Mormon) and vocalist Lillian Andrea De Leon.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc. Doors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is proud of its collaboration with BroadwayWorld, which offers an exclusive look at BROADWAY SESSIONS every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on BROADWAY SESSIONS YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net.

