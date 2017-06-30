54 SINGS 1776, Kyle Dean Massey, Samantha Barks and More Coming Up at Feinstein's/54 Below This July

This July, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

RED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY: PATRIOTIC SONGS FROM BROADWAY MUSICALS! JULY 1 AT 7:00PM:

Join Dream Theater Productions as they kick off the Fourth of July weekend with patriotic songs from classic Broadway musicals. Featuring songs, old and new, from Assassins, The Civil War, Hair, Rags and many others. Red, White, and Broadway features a cast of young, up and coming talent just starting out on their American Dreams!



Featuring Alex Birchwale, Stephanie Anne Christian, Shannon Doyle, Kate Glennon, Rashad Guy, Hunter Kovacs, Zach Miller, Erica Morreale, Alexandra Vecchio, and Matt Weinstein.

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS DOONESBURY, JULY 2 AT 7:00PM:

Garry Trudeau's iconic characters come to life onstage in the satirical musical comedy Doonesbury, by Trudeau and Tony-nominated composer Elizabeth Swados. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning comic strip, this musical follows Mike Doonesbury and his pals as they get ready to graduate, leave their cozy Walden College enclave, and face the real world. The biting and tuneful satire of Doonesbury is more relevant than ever in 2017. Produced and directed by Mark Falconer, with musical direction by Will Buck (Oh, Brother! at Feinstein's/54 Below.)



Featuring original cast members of the 1983 broadway production Rachel Rhodes-Devey (Carousel at Lincoln Center, Most Happy Fella at Encores!), Colleen Hawks (The Boy From Oz, Shrek the Musical), Ron Spivak (Oh, Brother!, Mademoiselle Colombe, Henry, Sweet Henry), Kenny Metzger (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), John Jarrad Klapko (Oh, Brother!), Lendsey Kersey (The Mistress Cycle), Philip Jackson Smith (The Rage: Carrie 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody in Concert), Eric Williams (Full House! The Musical!), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), and Stephanie Jae Park (War Paint).

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Jennifer DiNoia, JULY 2 AT 9:30PM:

Jennifer DiNoia, currently starring as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, makes her Feinstein's/54 below and New York City solo concert debut. Jennifer has performed the role of Elphaba in seven companies across four countries, more than any other actress in the show's history (Broadway, Chicago, both North American National Tours, London, Korea, and Australia). Having started her career with the First National Tour of Mamma Mia! and the original company of We Will Rock You in Las Vegas, Jennifer will be sharing the stories and tunes that inspired her along the way. Jennifer leads us on a rock-driven musical journey that spans the 1930s to today, with updated arrangements by Ben Cohn. Personal, poignant, and electrifying, this is an evening of music you won't want to miss.

$35-45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS 1776, JULY 3-4 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

The Fourth of July meets Broadway in the fourth annual concert staging of the beloved musical, 1776, at Feinstein's/54 Below. Showcase your patriotism with some of Broadway's brightest stars singing numbers such as "Sit Down, John," "He Plays The Violin," "Molasses To Rum" and more, as we celebrate the great sacrifices our friends, family, and founding fathers have made to shape our nation. Feinstein's/54 Below is delighted to wave the American flag proudly at this most beloved Broadway score as some of New York's most exciting voices proffer these uniquely American tunes. Join AbiGail Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Martha Jefferson, and John Adams as they descend upon the stage for what promises to be the perfect theatrical fit for the Fourth of July. Music direction by Geraldine Anello. Produced by Amy Sapp. Directed by Matt Redmond.



Featuring Kyle Scatliffe (The Color Purple, Les Miserables), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), Kyle Timson (Shrek in International Tour of Shrek), Ryan Vona (Paramour, Once), Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder), Sam Hartley (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), Kim McClay (I'll Be Home for Christmas World Premiere), Wade McCollum (Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, Wicked), Alex Prakken (Newsies National Tour), Connor F. Deane (Les Miserables at the MUNY, Broadway Method Academy Executive Director), Michael Hull (Avenue Q, That Golden Girls Show), Ben Biggers (Elementary on CBS, Aida at the MUNY), Jordan Jacobs (Peter and the Starcatcher at Oklahoma CityRep), and Nathan Goodrich (The Fantasticks).

$25-45 cover charge. $60-70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Nancy Anderson: TEN CENTS A DANCE, JULY 5 AT 7PM:

Let Nancy Anderson take you back to a time when speakeasies were born and jazz was king. With Ross Patterson and his little big band, Nancy, fresh off Broadway's Sunset Boulevard (where she understudied Glenn Close), revisits her critically acclaimed debut album Ten Cents a Dance in a nightclub uniquely appropriate to her quintessential jazz-age take on enduring classics by Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, Irving Berlin, and the Artie Shaw Orchestra. Nancy Anderson is a multiple-time Drama Desk Award nominee who has appeared in such Broadway shows as A Class Act, Wonderful Town, and Sunset Boulevard. Her show, Nancy Anderson: Ten Cents a Dance, is produced and directed by Scott Siegel.

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

JOAN VÁZQUEZ- SOMETHING'S COMING: A TRIBUTE TO SONDHEIM, JULY 5 AT 9:30PM:

Joan Vázquez, star of the Spanish productions of Merrily We Roll Along, Hair, and Mamma Mia!, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Something's Coming: A Tribute To Sondheim after his West End debut at Live at Zédel. Accompanying himself on piano, Joan celebrates music theatre genius Stephen Sondheim with legendary songs such as "Losing My Mind", "Finishing the Hat", "Send in the Clowns" and "Being Alive", while delivering Mr. Sondheim's witty quotes on the state of the art, love, and life. Don't miss this solo show by the new guy in town performing in the style of recent actor-musician Sondheim productions on Broadway.



Featuring special guests Natalie Weiss and Trey Ellet.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Carole J. Bufford: THE FEARLESS FEMALES OF THE 1960S, JULY 6 AT 7PM:

With music made famous by Janis Joplin, Dusty Springfield, Tina Turner, Carole King, Lesley Gore and more! Carole J. Bufford returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with the debut of her brand new show, "You Don't Own Me," celebrating the songstresses of the 1960s. Putting her own inimitable spin on these classics, Carole will delve into and celebrate a time of great change and transition in America and across the pond. The musical and cultural landscape was never the same after these bold and daring women planted their flags and ensured their voices were heard.

$25-45 cover charge. $60-75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE REAL LA LA LAND, WITH Renee Olstead, DAVE DAMIANI & THE NO VACANCY ORCHESTRA, JULY 6 AT 9:30PM:

The Real La La Land is a musical revue from the perspective of the former jazz club bartender/singing waiter turned band leader Dave Damiani. Like Ryan Gosling's character in the film, Dave Damiani and his group of young talented jazz musicians are in pursuit of bringing back the class, style, and swagger of places like the 500 Club, The Copacabana, Copa Lounge, and The Cocoanut Grove. With stories of actual successes and failures working for such musicians as Michael Buble', Justin Timberlake, The Jersey Boys, Steve Tyrell, and more... this show will warm your heart with the true experience of being a working musician and singer in the jazz community in Los Angeles. This amazing quartet will perform songs from great artists such as Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli, Dean Martin, Nat "King" Cole, Johnny Mercer, The Beatles, and many more!



Featuring Renee Olstead (vocalist & actress, Warner Brothers, David Foster, Unfriended, The Secret Life of the American Teenager), Dave Damiani (vocalist & bandleader, Sinatra 100, Polo Ralph Lauren), Bijon Watson (trumpet player from La La Land, Michael Bublé & Natalie Cole), Graham Dechter (guitarist from La La Land, Michael Bublé & The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra), and Alex Frank (bassist from the film Jersey Boys).

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Christine Andreas, JULY 7, 11, 14, & 15 AT 7PM:

Celebrate Edith Piaf... brought to life in the words of her friends, her triumphs and her music. An extraordinary portrait in song, performed in French and English... "La Vie En Rose," "Hymne a L'Amour," "L'Accordeoniste," "Milord," et "Je Ne Regrette Rien.'"

$50-60 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $95-100 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE PERKS OF BEING A SNOWFLAKE: SONGS BY BILLY RECCE, JULY 7 @ 9:30PM

He's offensive, he's irreverent, and he can't buy liquor! Billy Recce (NYMF's youngest ever composer for Balloon Boy: The Musical, Rachel Unraveled) makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut in an evening of outrageous, irreverent, and bitingly satirical musical theatre songs about what it means to be young, idealistic, and emotionally vulnerable in America. Often compared to a young Tom Lehrer, nineteen-year-old Recce's songs are tuneful and poignant, shamelessly laughing in the faces of Betsy DeVos, Neo-Nazis, Tomi Lahren and beyond. Joined by a colorful cluster of the country's most talented up-and-comers, an eight-piece band, and maybe even a few special guests, this "Yuge"-ly original song cycle is an unmissable event that'll trigger even the toughest snowflakes! A portion of the proceeds from the concert will benefit the ACLU.



Featuring Patrick Swailles Caldwell (PharmaBro), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Kinky Boots, Lysistrata Jones), Lynn Craig (Lazarus), Roger Dawley, Victoria Duffy, Alexa Joseph, Laura Laureano (Shrek), Sarah Rachel Lazarus, and Rachel Ravel.

$30-40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

PORTER CARROLL, JR. & THE TAMBOURINE BAND, JULY 8 AT 7PM:

Porter Carroll, Jr., founder of Atlantic Starr, the rhythm and blues hit machine from the 70s and 80s, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut! Recently seen performing worldwide with Hall & Oates as their percussionist and vocalist, Porter Carroll, Jr., now brings to New York his own show, The Evolution of Cabaret. He will be joined by the amazing Wali Ali, Dave Livolsi, Erik Perez, and Danny Obadia. Featuring a tasty musical panoply that runs the gamut from rhythm and blues and improvisational jazz to soul, funk, blues, and rock & roll, this will be a concert to remember.

$40-50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

FRANK SHINER, JULY 8 AT 9:30PM:

It's always a special night when singer Frank Shiner returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, and this show, Lonely Town, Lonely Street, promises to be his best yet. Taking its name from his new sophomore album, (produced by twelve-time Grammy winner Jay Newland) Shiner has put his stamp on some of the best blue-eyed soul classics of all time including songs by Elton John, Daryl Hall and John Oates, Randy Newman, The Rascals, Justin Timberlake, Amy Winehouse, Van Morrison, and others. His version of Tony Joe White's classic "Rainy Night In Georgia" has drawn raves from the songwriter himself, posting on Facebook and Twitter his fondness for Frank's version.



Featuring an all-star band including guitarist Sherrod Barnes (Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Earth Wind & Fire), keyboardist Eric Finland (Greg Allman, Michael McDonald), drummer Dan Weiner (house drummer for America's Got Talent, Wu Tang Clan), saxophonist Jay Rodriquez (Elvis Costello, Patti LaBelle), and bassist Chris Anderson (Rachel Platten).

$30-40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS GODSPELL, JULY 9 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a delightful evening featuring the songs of the beloved musical Godspell! In an unforgettable celebration of the Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak show, experience "Day By Day," "Beautiful City," "By My Side," "All For The Best," and "Learn Your Lessons Well" like you've never heard them before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Nicole Lippey and A Work of Heart Productions. Music Directed by Adrian Ries.



Featuring Pablo Barajas, Matt Giroveanu, Melanie Beck, Joel De Candio, Alexandra Doman, Laura Laureano, Nicole Lippey, Carli Naff, Cadence Owensby, Taylor Patno, Adrian Ries, Jenna Rocca, and Danny Peter Smith.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

BROADWAY GOES A CAPPELLA 2, JULY 10 AT 7PM:

After a sold-out debut, Broadway Goes A Cappella returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! Broadway and a cappella veterans come together for another very special performance of all new arrangements of classic and contemporary theatre songs, performed completely without instruments. Produced by Sam Strum. Concept & Musical Direction by Evan Feist.

Featuring: Atiles Sisters (2017 Aca Idol Champions), Miche Braden, Barry Carl (Rockapella), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change, Beauty and the Beast, Dora the Explorer), Amanda Cornaglia (FloVoice, Clear Harmonies), Evan Feist (FloVoice), Judy Fontana Minkoff (Stiletta, SingStrong), Tim Foust (Home Free), Charlie Friday (Clear Harmonies, Euphonism), Alex Green, Bryan Guffey, Candice Helfand-Rogers (Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Broadway Inspirational Voices), Jamie Lee, Abena Mensah-Bonsu, Rene Ruiz (Toxic Audio, Bastard Jones), Kaitlyn Sheehan Ramirez, Marc Silverberg, Adam Spiegel (Camp Rolling Hills, Cloned!), Eric Spiegel, Jeff Thacher (Rockapella), Bryant Vance (Rockapella, Vocalosity), Darryl Williams (Avenue X, After Midnight, A Cappella the Musical), Emily Young, Satellite Lane (2 time NY Harmony Sweeps Audience Favorite), CONNECT (ACAIdol Winner 2015 & 2016, NY Harmony Sweeps Winner), and Low Key (Gotham, Z100).



$40-50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

WELL-STRUNG JULY 10 AT 9:30PM:

The all-male string quartet, Well Strung, has been receiving rave reviews at Feinstein's/ 54 Below and all over the world, and now they bring their brand new show to the venue in honor of Pride! A New York City based string quartet, the group derives their unique blend of vocals and strings by fusing classical music with the pop music of today. Members Edmund Bagnell (1st violin), Chris Marchant (2nd violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello), and Trevor Wadleigh (viola) spend their time making new music and touring internationally. The group was conceived by producer Mark Cortale and Chris Marchant.

$35-50 cover charge. $75-80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Kyle Dean Massey, JULY 11, 13, & 15 AT 9:30PM:

Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand, Kyle Dean Massey, star of Broadway's Next to Normal, Wicked, and Pippin, as well as the ABC series Nashville, looks back, not at the things that were, but at the things that weren't. Come listen to Kyle share songs he heard nightly but never sang himself, the ones he played on guitar or belted in the shower, the ones that made him dance or mended his broken heart ... all songs he was not able to share the way he wanted until now.

$35-50 cover charge. $75-85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS MAN OF LA MANCHA, JULY 12 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Man of La Mancha is among the greatest of all Broadway musicals; its enduring appeal is marked by four Broadway revivals as well as productions all over the world that continue to this day. It won the Tony Award for Best Musical, made Richard Kiley a star, and has since been a star vehicle for the likes of Raul Julia and Brian Stokes Mitchell. But the show's greatest achievement is its magnificent score, highlighted by the classic hit song, "The Impossible Dream." In our concert version of the show, you will hear the remarkable story of how this show came to be, plus witness, in live performance, the exciting, rich, and vibrant songs that propelled this exquisite, emotionally towering saga into musical theater history. The concert version of Man of La Mancha is conceived, directed, and hosted by New York impresario Scott Siegel.



Featuring William Michals (South Pacific, The Scarlet Pimpernel), Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Bob Stillman (Two-time Tony nominee), and Anthony Santelmo, Jr.



$35-50 cover charge. $75-80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Michael Lavine & FRIENDS, JULY 13 AT 7PM:

Broadway vocal coach, performer, and sheet music guru Michael Lavine is bringing his show Michael Lavine & Friends to the East Coast. He's done it five times all over Los Angeles with many stars, including Norm Lewis, Ellen Greene, Jack Noseworthy, Andrea Marcovicci, Daisy Eagan, Jason Graae, Vicki Lewis, and Jeff Marx. Join us as Michael hosts and tells fascinating stories about his work over the years with Broadway performers and writers, including Adolph Green, Sheldon Harnick, and Hugh Martin. A portion of the proceeds from the evening will go to The Actor's Fund.



Featuring special guests Mark Blowers, Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra), Fay DeWitt (Niteclub Confidential), Tony Award Winner Daisy Eagan (The Secret Garden), DiAnne Fraser, Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Les Miserables), Heather MacRae (Hair), Christine Pedi (NEWSical the musical), Tony Award Winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, Or Change), Clarke Thorell (Hairspray, Titanic), Sarah Wadsley, and Carol Weiss (Composer).

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS, JULY 14 AT 9:30PM:

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them. Produced, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel.

$35-55 cover charge. $75-90 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

A BROADWAY MUSICAL, BY Charles Strouse, Lee Adams, AND William F. Brown, JULY 16 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

From idealistic playwrights to jaded theatre party ladies, from egotistical stars to meek directors, A Broadway Musical, written by the Tony Award-winning team behind Bye Bye Birdie, lovingly spoofs all those crazy people who make up that business called "show." In 1964, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams adapted Clifford Odets' play Golden Boy for Rat Packer, Sammy Davis, Jr. The trials and tribulations of creating Golden Boy became the springboard for Strouse and Adams' 1978 musical, A Broadway Musical. Despite a fantastic score, and a witty book by The Wiz's William F. Brown, A Broadway Musical closed on its opening night and has not been heard by New York audiences since that fateful performance in 1978. Now, for one night only, Feinstein's/54 Below will take everyone back to 1978 and give audiences a second chance to hear what only a few got to experience on December 21st, 1978 when we present A Broadway Musical in concert. Directed and Produced by Robert W. Schneider.



Starring Major Attaway (Aladdin), Glory Crampton (Rothschild & Sons), Clifton Davis (Aladdin, TV's Amen), Sarah Routh Ellis (A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder), Jason Graae (Forever Plaid & International Cabaret Artist), Kyle Scatliffe (The Color Purple), and Neva Small (Henry, Sweet Henry).



And starring from the original cast Gwen Arment, Maris Clement, Michael Kubala, and Larry Marshall (The Color Purple).



Also featuring Roger Dawley, Sean Green, Kyle Javon, Mychael Leverage, Lethabo Moffome, Paris Alexander Nesbitt, Ruby Shadley, Rebecca Spigelman, and Alexia Sielo.

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Eleanor Reissa, JULY 17 AT 7PM:

The soulful "Yiddish diva" Eleanor Reissa (currently on Broadway in the cast of Indecent) and the Grammy Award-winning "mystical high priest of New Wave Avant-Klez jazz" Frank London (just back from Havana where his Yiddish/Spanish opera premiered) have been inspiring each other and their audiences in widely-acclaimed concerts for over a decade. Finally appearing at Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate their first collaborative album, Vilde Mekhaye (Wild Ecstasy), they are backed by London's Klezmer Brass All Stars, featuring the best of a new generation of Klezmer artists Michael Winograd, Brian Drye, Ron Caswell, Aaron Alexander, Brandon Seabrook and Patrick Farrell.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: SWEETWATER BY Sean Mahoney AND Patricia Noonan, JULY 17 AT 9:30PM:

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a high-flying evening featuring the songs of Sweetwater, the original, true story of the Women's Air Force Service pilots of World War II. In a one-night-only, unforgettable celebration of the new musical by Patricia Noonan (book and lyrics) and Sean Mahoney (music), experience the songs from this brand-new show for the first time in public! Featuring an all-star cast of Broadway regulars, come join us at Avenger Field for this truly epic story of sacrifice, honor, and duty in an America at war. Directed by Gina Rattan. Music Directed by Vadim Feichtner.



Featuring Ally Bonino, Hannah Elless, Alexandra Ferrara, Jessica Fontana, Jenn Gambatese, Alyse Alan Louis, Jillian Louis, Eric William Morris, Patricia Noonan, and Pearl Sun.

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

CHRIS NICOLOSI: I'M BACK BITCHES, JULY 18 AT 7PM:

Following his outrageous and mildly offensive album release show at Feinstein's/54 Below last fall, pint-sized NYC diva Chris Nicolosi is back, baby, whether you like it or not. As usual, Mr. Nicolosi will perform a stunningly eclectic setlist of pop/funk/r&b covers from his debut LP "Down with the Flippy Floppies" but - STOP THE PRESSES - he will also premiere some ORIGINAL music. And we're not just talking about his acclaimed Dunkin Donuts "Cold Brew Jam" co-written with his comedy partner Roo McGoo. Oh no folks, Chris is breaking out into legit songwriting, and there is no turning back. Will his storytelling rival that of Taylor Swift? Or will he go down in flames? Find out when Chris hits the stage with his funky band and special guests for a wacky and wild evening.

$25-35 cover charge. $50 VIP seating. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Daniel Koek, JULY 19 AT 7PM:

Daniel Koek is an international artist who has made a name for himself in London's West End, as well as Australia and some of the greatest theaters in Europe. An evening not to be missed, Daniel's show charts his transformation from SA Opera's Young Artist 2003 to one of Australia and the UK's best leading men. A sung-through timeline of Dan's career highlighting how a country boy with a big dream made it to the top! Produced by Megan Minutillo. Music direction by Dan Mertzlufft.

Daniel will be joined by special guests Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda) and Alicia Krakauer - with additional special guests soon to be announced!



$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Meghan Murphy: THE BIG RED SHOW, JULY 19 AT 7:30PM:

Songstress powerhouse Meghan "Big Red" Murphy has taken the world by storm! Come see what all the fuss is about in an evening of songs, stories, sexiness, and sass by the diva herself! From pop to jazz, blues to folk, soul to showtunes, she'll sing 'em all and turn you into her next biggest fan! She's an old broad with a new twist. So come on down for a brassy, bawdy, boozy good time! Big voice. Big laughs. Big Red.



Joining Big Red is her long time accompanist Jimmy Morehead (Music Director of the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus; The Wiz, Theater Wit) on piano, Louis Tucci (Dear World, York Theater; A Comedy of Errors, Hartford Stage) on bass and guitar, and Jeff Roberts (Kinky Boots 1st Nat. Tour, Barrington Stage) on drums. Special guest star Michael Buchannan (The Book of Mormon 1st Nat. Tour, Broadway: The Addams Family, Crybaby) will also join.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Savannah Frazier WITH SPECIAL GUESTS Aaron Young AND Kyle Scatliffe, JULY 20 AT 9:30PM:

Savannah Frazier (Amazing Grace, Wonderful Town) joyously makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo concert debut. Come see this tall, gangly ingenue joined by some of her most talented special guest friends including Broadway's JacoB Smith (Frozen; Doctor Zhivago), Aaron Young (Fiddler On The Roof) and Kyle Scatliffe (Les Mis, The Color Purple, Big River). Savannah will dazzle you with tunes ranging from the classic "Will He Like Me?" and "My White Knight" to newer work from The Bridges of Madison County and Bright Star, to the comedic landscape of Sondheim's Company. Ever-Long: Tales from a Tall Ingenue and Other Short(er) Stories is a night of comedy and heart not to be missed!

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Samantha Barks, JULY 21-22 AT 7PM:

Samantha Barks makes her New York cabaret debut at Feinstein's/54 Below with 2 exclusive shows. After rising to fame as a contestant on BBC talent show I'd Do Anything in 2008, Samantha has wowed fans and critics alike with her stunning voice and captivating performances in film, theatre, and television. It was Barks' performance as Éponine in the West End production of Les Misérables, however, that led to her first movie credit, reprising the role in Tom Hooper's Oscar winning adaptation. Expect musical theatre classics and songs from Samantha's new album including "On My Own," "As Long as He Needs Me" and even some Disney as she makes her New York cabaret debut!

$65-75 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $125-130 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

KATIE WELSH: THE EVOLUTION OF THE BROADWAY MUSICAL HEROINE, JULY 21 AT 9:30PM:

Katie Welsh returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in her brand new show, The Evolution of the Broadway Musical Heroine. In this evening of song, Katie travels through the decades, from the 1940s to the 2010s, on a quest to understand how Broadway's leading ladies have changed over time. For example, what makes a Rodgers & Hammerstein heroine different from a Sondheim heroine? How do our favorite female characters navigate the world of relationships in similar and different ways? Katie considers these questions as she sings songs from a range of beloved musicals, including Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Bells Are Ringing, Anyone Can Whistle, Sweet Charity, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, and many more.

$25-35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

LADY AND THE VAMPS, JULY 22 AT 9:30PM:

Lady and the Vamps takes the stage with a "sex"tet of Manhattan's finest jazz musicians and a group of diversely talented performers for a sultry evening filled with guilty pleasures. Under the direction of Hope Echols Jarman (Vocals), and the musical direction of Yoonmi Choi (Piano), Ménage á Trios is a variety show that will keep you begging for "MORE!" Lady and the Vamps prides themselves on their technical abilities and musical versatility, breaking boundaries with their unique sound. Produced by the creative team that brought Salute the Troops to Feinstein's/54 Below last Memorial Day, Ménage à Trois will blur the lines of a promiscuous affair between colorful genres of music including sultry jazz standards like "Comes Love," to disco classics like "It's Raining Men" and chart topping hits like "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars.



For one night only at Feinstein's/54 Below, Tommy J. Wright will host this class act extravaganza with guest performances by Cenny Ray, Julianna Ward, Danielle Summons, and Jordan Fife Hunt. We welcome you to leave your inhibitions at home for a one-night stand with Lady and the Vamps.

$25-35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

DEMARIUS R. COPES, JULY 22 AT 11:30PM:

DeMarius R. Copes is excited to debut his solo show at Feinstein's/54 Below! Most recently seen in The Prom at ALLIANCE THEATRE, DeMarius also may be recognized as an original ensemble member of the first National Tour of Newsies. The night will be set with an eclectic mix of songs, including musical theater (Dear Evan Hansen, if you're lucky), jazz, and pop music. Laugh as he shares the most welcoming shade you've ever experienced. Smile as he takes you on a vocal journey like no other. And, of course, drink as he sings - until the bartender cuts you off - because let's face it, it's Saturday night in Manhattan with DMC!

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

Tim Realbuto & FRIENDS SING Jeanine Tesori, JULY 23 AT 9:30PM:

Join award-winning performer/composer Tim Realbuto (The Emperor's Club; Off-Broadway's YES) as he returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the fifth time, this time celebrating one of Broadway's greatest treasures, Tony Award-winning composer and women's history maker Jeanine Tesori. Songs from Tesori's Thoroughly Modern Millie, Fun Home, Caroline, or Change, Violet, and Shrek the Musical will come alive for one night only! Show created and conceived by Tim Realbuto. Musical direction by Julianne B. Merrill. Directed by Paul Mitchell Wilder.

Featuring Rozi Baker (Shrek the Musical, Bonnie & Clyde), Yvette Bedgood (Caroline, or Change, Freedom's Song), Grace Bennett (Dooples the musical), Nicole Corris (Forbidden Broadway: SVU), Eddie Egan (West Side Story, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Mallory Escott (Violet), Grace Field (After We're Gone), Jennifer Fouché (Sistas the Musical, Rock of Ages), Nick Gaswirth (The Great Comet, A Christmas Story), Jenna Leigh Green (Wicked, Sabrina The Teenage Witch), Kimberly Faye Greenberg (Danny and Sylvia, Fabulous Fanny), Teresa Hui (Candide),Mara Kaye (SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical), Erin Leddy (Ghostlight), Sarah Litzsinger (Beauty and the Beast, Amour), Katie Mack (No Filter: A Love Story), Brianna Morris (Young Frankenstein), Lieselotte Nickmans (9 to 5), Marissa O'Donnell (Shrek, Annie), Chazmond J. Peacock (Porgy and Bess, Oliver!), Tim Realbuto (Ghostlight), Kevin Riddagh (Gaybraham Lincoln: The Musical), Laurissa "Lala" Romain (South Pacific, Chris Rock's Top Five), Christina Sajous (American Idiot, Spiderman), Joshua J. Schwartz (42nd Street), Mavis Simpson-Ernst (Evita; You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown), Allison St. Rock (Wunderkind; Hair), Lauren Testerman (Love Quirks, The Black Book), Sofia Trimarchi (Fun Home), Adena Walker (Carrie), Morgan Weed (American Psycho), Paul Mitchell Wilder (City of Angels), Noah Zachary (Poster Boy, I Am Anne Hutchinson/I Am Harvey Milk), Eva Zazzali (Broadway's Next Generation, Shrek), Valentina Zazzali (Reddi High, Shrek), Mindy Cassle, MariaElisa Rosta Costa, Mary Hannah Dober, Cameron Draper, Erin Elizabeth Eichorn, Stevie Elle, Deborah Heagen, Casey Miko, Kristina Platé, Kathryn Porterfield, Jackie Reynolds, Shannon Rowland, Brianna Leigh Smail, Krystal Sobaskie, Eric Stephenson, Steve Walsh.



$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

HELLO MUDDAH, HELLO FADDUH! 25TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT, JULY 24 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Share an evening of hilarity with the original cast as they celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh! - the off-Broadway musical celebrating the music of comedy genius Allan Sherman. The show opened at Circle in the Square downtown in late 1992 to rave reviews and audience delight and included such classics as "One Hippopotami," "Harvey and Shelia" and the classic title song. The cast, under the musical direction of David Evans, shares the story of one 'Barry Bockman' from cradle to the grave with laughter, wit and tears. This is the ONE family reunion you don't want to miss this summer. Conceived and written by Douglas Bernstein and Rob Krausz.



FEATURING Tovah Feldshuh, Mary Testa, Jason Graae, Paul Kreppel, and Stephen Berger.

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Liz Callaway: THE BEAT GOES ON, JULY 25, 28, & 29 AT 7PM:

Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist, Liz Callaway, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below this summer with an evening of music from the 1960s called The Beat Goes On. Featuring pop hits of the era and music from Broadway and the movies, the show also includes songs from her iconic album The Beat Goes On.

$40-50 cover charge. $80-85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS PANIC! AT THE DISCO, JULY 25 AT 9:30PM:

Grab your best excessive smoky eye and join some of your Broadway faves for a moment you'll never remember, and a night you'll never forget! Audiences can expect to hear everything from the quintessential "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" and "Lying Is The Most Fun A Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off" to the more recent "Hallelujah," "This Is Gospel," "The Good, The Bad, and The Dirty," and many more. If you've ever screlted Spring Awakening alone in your bedroom, written Newsies fan fiction, or cried because American Psycho closed, this is a concert you don't want to miss! Music Directed by Eric Sorrels. Produced by Ashlee Latimer.



Featuring Nicholas Barasch, Alex Boniello, Max Chernin, Kaitlyn Frank, Kathryn Gallagher, and Natalie Walker.



$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE CAST OF CATS SINGS Andrew Lloyd Webber, JULY 26 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Jellicle cats come out tonight! Jellicle cats come one, come all! Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of the most successful composers in musical theatre history - and now the first to have four shows running on Broadway at the same time. In this concert, the cast of Cats salutes the man and his music with songs from Evita, Sunset Boulevard, The Phantom of the Opera, Starlight Express, and more. Come hear a cast of "feline, fearless, faithful, and true" vocalists pay tribute to the music of the legendary composer.

Featuring Richard Todd Adams, Lili Froehlich, Francesca Granell, Jessica Hendy, Harris Milgrim, Madison Mitchell, Megan Ort, Arianna Rosario, Christine Cornish Smith, and Tanner Ray Wilson.



$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

CHEEK TO CHEEK: A BROADWAY ROMANCE WITH Tiffany Haas AND Michael McCorry Rose, JULY 27 AT 7PM:

Tiffany Haas and Michael McCorry Rose, former "Glinda" and "Fiyero" in Broadway's smash hit Wicked, return to Feinstein's/54 Below with their concert Cheek to Cheek: A Broadway Romance, a fun and flirty evening of popular Broadway love songs and the untold stories behind the composers who wrote them. Expect cherished classics from landmark songwriters: George and Ira Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, Lorenz Hart, Johnny Mercer, Stephen Sondheim, Adam Guettel, and more, including songs by some of New York's best new musical theater songwriters. Join them for an enchanted evening of romance on Broadway.

THREE-MAN LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, STARRING THE HEAVYWEIGHTS! JULY 28 AT 9:30PM:

"The Heavyweights" Jeremy Geller (The Great Blueness), Larry Owens (Spamilton), and Cole Ragsdale (Gigantic), with special guest TBA, premiere their madcap, rambunctious, three man concert of Little Shop of Horrors! These comedic and vocal powerhouses will show you that it doesn't matter what you look like to get the girl, wish the grass was greener, fight the monster, or fall in love. Try not to blink...these three play every role and switch characters almost every scene! Featuring "Somewhere That's Green," "Feed Me (Git It)," and "Suddenly, Seymour" by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. This is the Little Shop of Horrors you know and love, but turned on its head!

$30-40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



MUSEMATCH 10.0, JULY 28 AT 11:30PM:

MuseMatch is a "Musical Theater Blind Date" where composers are paired with singers they don't know and asked to share themselves authentically leading to daring, bold new material. Music Directed by Nathan Dame. Produced by Scott Guthrie and Bill Coyne.



Featuring Emily Gardner Hall & Michael Deleget, Devin Ilaw & Spencer Robelen, Badia Farha & Emily Rose, Lauren Blackman & Dylan Marcaurele & Mike Ross, David Alan Thornton & Angela Sclafani, Taylor Iman Jones & Brett Macias, Bryant Martin & Ryan Kelly Berkowitz, Angel Reda & BRandon Lowden, Joanna Burns & Jessica Hendy, Brenna Yeary & James Stewart, Caitlin Lee Reid & Andrew Hanley, and Jamal Crowelle & Ilene Reid with Michael Heitzman.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

BROADWAY BY THE TEAR: BROADWAY'S GREAT TORCH SONGS & TEAR JERKERS, JULY 29 AT 9:30PM:

There is nothing like a great torch song. The reason: we've all been there! We know what those emotions feel like, and Broadway's great composers take you back to that volcanic, emotional moment when life and love combine in a tear-jerking chord that resonates with your soul. And we've got a whole show of those sensational songs! You'll hear songs like Gershwin's "But Not for Me," Irving Berlin's "What'll I Do?, Jerry Herman's "I Won't Send Roses," Stephen Sondheim's "Losing My Mind," and so many others from across the history of Broadway. And what great torch songs require are equally great performers, and they will be drawn from the first ranks of our Broadway and nightclub stars. Broadway by the Tear will be produced, written, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

$35-45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! SONGS BY Julia Meinwald & Gordon Leary, JULY 30 AT 7PM:

Julia Meinwald and Gordon Leary write aggressively empathetic musical theatre. In the tradition of their shows Pregnancy Pact (Weston Playhouse, 2012) and The Loneliest Girl in the World (Diversionary Theatre, 2018), their three newest musicals explore unlikely (and sometimes unlikable) characters behaving badly. Come hear songs about ankle-busting Olympic gymnasts, fans of school shooters, and gay people getting straight-married. There will be extremely talented performers singing very high notes. There will be an extremely talented band playing a wide range of notes. There will be love notes if you find yourself in an unexpected romantic moment with the stranger seated at your table. Either way, it promises to be a fun, dark, twisty time!



Featuring Delaney Amatrudo, Ally Bonino (Myths & Hymns), Sojourner Brown, Max Chernin (Bright Star), Sam Heldt (The Loneliest Girl in the World), Emily Jenda (The Bodyguard, The Book of Mormon), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Bridges of Madison County, Next to Normal), Marina Kondo (MUNY's The Little Mermaid), Amy Linden (The Bridges of Madison County), Ellen Condon Macy (WBT's Phantom), Evan Maltby (Puffs), Allison Posner (Volleygirls), Allie Sandler, Libby Servais (Wicked, Lysistrata Jones), Johnny Shea (Deathless), Phoebe Strole (Spring Awakening, Kung Fu, Glee), Allie Trimm (Bye Bye Birdie, 13), and more to be announced.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! Alexander Sage Oyen HAS SOME NEW MATERIAL, JULY 30 AT 9:30PM:

Award winning musical theatre writer Alexander Sage Oyen returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with selections from shows about spirits, killers, high schoolers, and more killers (but with comedy too)! Fresh off a run of his musical, Diva, the former child reality television star(?) will debut work from 3 new upcoming projects and also play some tunes from his shows Outlaws, Archie's Final Project and from his theatrical rock band, Discount Ghost Stories!

Featuring Harrison Chad, Allie Trimm, and more to be announced.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE SONGS OF Sam Salmond, JULY 31 AT 7PM:

Join Jonathan Larson Award-winning composer-lyricist Sam Salmond and some of Broadway's best performers for a sneak peak of his exciting up-and-coming musicals! Laugh, cry, and dance your way through stories of LGBT heroes, outcasts, monsters and more! With a style the Boston Globe calls "preciously talented," "rudely funny," but with "raw anguish at its heart," and musical influences from Bowie to Ben Folds to Sondheim, Sam Salmond and friends promise a night of pop/rock theater, joy, and catharsis that you'll never forget! Directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George).



Featuring Adam Chanler-Berat (Amelie, Next to Normal), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), John-Michael Lyles (Sweeney Todd), Preston Sadleir (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Big Love), Blaine Krauss (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Michael Linden (Spring Awakening tour), Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), George Salazar (The Lightning Thief, Godspell), Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Spiderman), Taylor Trensch (Hello, Dolly!, Matilda), and Noah Zachary (Poster Boy).

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Carrie St. Louis, JULY 31 AT 9:30PM:

Fresh off of playing Glinda in Wicked and Sherrie in Rock of Ages on Broadway, Carrie St. Louis plays Feinstein's/54 Below. From belting 80s rock to floating across the stage in a giant bubble, Carrie has been praised for her vocal range, emotional depth, and hilarious physical comedy. Carrie's thrilled to bring her goofy personality, backstage stories, and the songs she loves to Feinstein's/54 Below!

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

