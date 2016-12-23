2016 BWW Albums/CDs/DVDs Awards Update - ALLEGIANCE Winning 'Best New Broadway Musical Cast Album'!

Voting has opened for the 2016 BWW Albums/CDs/DVDs Awards, recognizing the best releases between October 1, 2015 and September 30, 2016. Nominations were completely reader-submitted. Winners will be announced in January!

Voting is now underway! We have a record number of votes in already, but if you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends.

Here are the current standings:

Best New Broadway Musical Cast Album

Allegiance (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Broadway Records 39%

Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Atlantic Records 35%

Waitress (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - DMI Soundtracks 12%

Best New Broadway Revival Cast Album

The Color Purple (2015 Broadway Cast Recording) - Broadway Records 43%

Fiddler on the Roof (2016 Broadway Cast Recording) - Broadway Records 28%

She Loves Me (2016 Broadway Cast Recording) - Ghostlight Records 24%

Best New Compilation Album

Whatever I Want It To Be - Jonathan Reid Gealt 37%

The Wild & Whimsical Worlds of David Mallamud - Broadway Records 28%

Lost West End 2 - London's Forgotten Musicals - Stage Door Records 24%

Best New Concept Cast or Studio Cast Recording

What's Inside? Songs from Waitress - Epic Records 27%

Grease Live! (Music From The Television Event) - Paramount/Republic Records 25%

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Studio Cast Recording) - Ghostlight Records 25%

Best New Live Album

Josh Groban: Stages - Live - Reprise 33%

Megan Hilty: Live At Cafe Carlyle - Megan Hilty 17%

The Wiz Live! (Original Soundtrack Of the NBC Television Event) - Masterworks 16%

Best New Off-Broadway Cast Album

The Robber Bridegroom (2016 Cast Recording) - Ghostlight Records 17%

Paint Your Wagon (Encores! Cast Recording 2015) - Masterworks Broadway 16%

Lazarus (Original Cast Recording) - Columbia Records 14%

Best New Solo EP or CD Single Recording

Broadway for Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love - Broadway Records 63%

Jenna Ushkowitz: Standing On My Own - DLC Music 37%

Best New Solo Recording

Telly Leung: Songs For You - Yellow Sound Label 25%

Alexa Green: So Good - Broadway Records 16%

Idina Menzel: idina. - Warner Bros. 14%

Best New UK Musical Cast Album

Kinky Boots (Original West End Cast Recording) - Sony (Classical Masters) 36%

Funny Girl: The Musical (Original London Cast Recording) - Decca 17%

Gypsy (2015 London Cast Recording) - First Night Records 14%

Best Remaster Rerelease

A Chorus Line - 40th Anniversary Celebration - Masterworks Broadway 60%

Carousel / Alfred Drake & Roberta Peters Sing Leonard Bernstein - Stage Door Records 19%

Kismet: A Musical Arabian Night (1965 Music Theater Of Lincoln Center Cast) - Masterworks Broadway 9%

Favorite All Time Cast Recording

Wicked (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Verve / Decca 26%

Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Atlantic Records 18%

Fiddler On The Roof (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Razor & Tie 6%

Favorite All Time Live Album

Patti LuPone: Far Away Places - Live at 54 Below - Broadway Records 20%

From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Sandy Hook - Broadway Records 17%

Megan Hilty: Live at the Cafe Carlyle - Megan Hilty 16%

Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP

Dan and Laura Curtis: Love on 42nd Street - DLC Music 27%

Patti LuPone: Matters of the Heart - Broadway Records 25%

Mandy Patinkin: Mandy Patinkin - Masterworks Broadway 24%

We are pleased to announce that BroadwayHD has signed on as exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards will receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. BroadwayHD recently launched a partnership with Fathom Events to bring select domestic (Broadway/Off-Broadway) and international (London's West End) theater performances to U.S. cinemas. "She Loves Me" will be the first title offered in cinemas nationwide on December 1. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

Related Articles