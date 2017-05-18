18 Days to Go! Make Your Voice Heard and Vote for the Theater Fans' Choice Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Awards

Now in our 15th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we're excited to present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows. Plus, cast your vote in our newest category, honoring stage to screen adaptations!

Turn a vote into a free month of BroadwayHD. Just give us your pick for the 2017 Theater Fans' Choice Awards to get your first month of BroadwayHD on the house.

BroadwayHD has partnered with BroadwayWorld to present this year's Theater Fans' Choice Awards, further extending the reach of Broadway by giving fans the chance to cast their votes for their favorite performances, performers, and productions of the season. The critic's picks don't matter here - we want to hear what the fans have to say.

There are 18 days to go!

Current standings:

Best Book of a Musical

Steven Levenson - Dear Evan Hansen - 35%

Irene Sankoff, David Hein - Come From Away - 15%

Danny Rubin - Groundhog Day - 14%

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler - Bandstand - 26%

Peter Darling, Ellen Kane - Groundhog Day - 12%

Denis Jones - Holiday Inn - 10%

Best Costume Design

Linda Cho - Anastasia - 22%

Paloma Young - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - 17%

Santo Loquasto - Hello, Dolly! - 12%

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Greif - Dear Evan Hansen - 23%

Rachel Chavkin - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - 13%

Matthew Warchus - Groundhog Day - 13%

Best Direction of a Play

Mark Bell - The Play That Goes Wrong - 20%

Trip Cullman - Significant Other - 10%

Sam Gold - The Glass Menagerie - 9%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Mike Faist - Dear Evan Hansen - 11%

Andrew Rannells - Falsettos - 11%

Lucas Steele - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - 9%

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Danny DeVito - The Price - 18%

Nathan Lane - The Front Page - 11%

Jefferson Mays - The Front Page - 6%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block - Falsettos - 12%

Rachel Bay Jones - Dear Evan Hansen - 11%

Rachelle Ann Go - Miss Saigon - 11%

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Cynthia Nixon - The Little Foxes - 15%

Lindsay Mendez - Significant Other - 13%

Celia Keenan-Bolger - The Cherry Orchard - 8%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen - 39%

Andy Karl - Groundhog Day - 18%

Corey Cott - Bandstand - 10%

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Gideon Glick - Significant Other - 17%

Kevin Kline - Present Laughter - 14%

Mark Ruffalo - The Price - 12%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Bette Midler - Hello, Dolly! - 23%

Laura Osnes - Bandstand - 15%

Christy Altomare - Anastasia - 14%

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Sally Field - The Glass Menagerie - 20%

Laurie Metcalf - A Doll's House, Part 2 - 19%

Allison Janney - Six Degrees of Separation - 17%

Best Lighting Design

Japhy Weideman - Dear Evan Hansen - 21%

Bradley King - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - 18%

Hugh Vanstone - Groundhog Day - 11%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Hamilton - 29%

Wicked - 16%

Waitress - 11%

Best Musical

Dear Evan Hansen - 36%

Come From Away - 13%

Groundhog Day - 12%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - 22%

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical - 18%

Spamilton: An American Pardoy - 9%

Best Off-Broadway Play

Love, Love, Love - 13%

Dead Poet's Society - 10%

Oslo - 8%

Best Orchestrations

Alex Lacamoire - Dear Evan Hansen - 28%

Dave Malloy - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - 17%

Christopher Nightingale - Groundhog Day - 12%

Best Play

The Play That Goes Wrong - 24%

Significant Other - 19%

A Doll's House, Part 2 - 19%

Best Revival of a Musical

Hello, Dolly! - 27%

Falsettos - 23%

Miss Saigon - 20%

Best Revival of a Play

Six Degrees of Separation - 17%

The Glass Menagerie - 17%

The Little Foxes - 17%

Best Scenic Design

Mimi Lien - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - 22%

Alexander Dodge - Anastasia - 11%

Rob Howell - Groundhog Day - 10%

Best Score

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul - Dear Evan Hansen - 35%

Tim Minchin - Groundhog Day - 14%

Dave Malloy - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - 12%

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Nevin Steinberg - Dear Evan Hansen - 17%

Nicholas Pope - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - 16%

Simon Baker - Groundhog Day - 12%

Best Sound Design of a Play

AnDrew Johnson - The Play That Goes Wrong - 20%

Daniel Kluger - Significant Other - 10%

Gareth Fry, Pete Malkin - The Encounter - 9%

Best Stage to Screen Production

Newsies - 54%

She Loves Me - 15%

Miss Saigon - 12%

Best Touring Production

Hamilton - 13%

Wicked - 11%

Something Rotten! - 9%

Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble

Come From Away - 14%

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - 13%

Groundhog Day - 11%

