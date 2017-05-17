Photo Coverage: Meet the Tony Nominees - OSLO's Jennifer Ehle

2017 AWARDS SEASON
On May 3, the 2017 Tony nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will continue bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month, but for now, check out photos of Best Performance by and Actress in a Leading Role in a Play nominee for Oslo- Jennifer Ehle, as captured by Walter McBride!

Ehle's LCT credits include: Oslo, The Coast of Utopia (Tony Award). Broadway: Design for Living, The Real Thing (Tony, Theatre World awards). Off-Broadway: Mr. & Mrs. Fitch (Second Stage), Macbeth. West End: The Philadelphia Story, The Real Thing, Tartuffe. Royal National Theatre: Summerfolk. Royal Shakespeare Company: Richard III, Painter of Dishonor, The Relapse. Film includes The Professor and the Madman, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Monster, Wetlands, Little Men, A Quiet Passion, The Greater Good, Advantageous, Fifty Shades of Grey, A Little Chaos, Robocop, Zero Dark Thirty, Contagion, The King's Speech, The Greatest, Before the Rains, Pride and Glory (2007), Michael Clayton, Possession, Sunshine, This Year's Love, Bedrooms and Hallways, Wilde (BAFTA nom.), Paradise Road, Backbeat. TV includes "Fundamentals of Caring," "The Blacklist," "A Gifted Man," "Pride and Prejudice" (BAFTAAward), "The Camomile Lawn."

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

